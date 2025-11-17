Bills vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) and the Houston Texans (5-5) have ruled their respective divisions the past few seasons with Josh Allen and co. winning the AFC East each of the last five seasons and C.J. Stroud and the Texans ruling the AFC South the past two years. This season was supposed to be no different, but inconsistent play and injuries have each team looking up in their respective divisions as they prepare to meet Thursday Night in Houston.

The Texans currently sit in third place in the AFC South trailing the Indianapolis Colts by three games…and that’s AFTER wins over Jacksonville and Tennessee the last two weeks. Winning the division is unlikely at this point but they sit just one game behind Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars for the final wild card berth.

Of particular note this week is the status of CJ Stroud (concussion). The Houston signal caller has yet to be cleared meaning Davis Mills may well play in his third straight game and make his second consecutive start.

As noted, the Bills have controlled the AFC East since the departure of Tom Brady from New England, but the Pats are all of a sudden back and Buffalo trails them in the East by 1.5 games. An inconsistent offense has plagued the Bills. In their three losses, they have failed to eclipse 20 points and have averaged just shy of 16 points per game. That said, Josh Allen and co. have won three of their last four and expectations are they are starting to make their final push with an eye on the playoffs. This past Sunday, Allen threw three touchdown passes and scored three times himself on the ground in a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As is the case with Houston, there is a key injury to keep your eye on with the Bills as the week unfolds. TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and his 29 receptions may well be sidelined for the matchup.

Fun Facts: The Bills have won eight consecutive Thursday Night games while the Texans have won two straight on Thursday Night as a home underdog.

Lets dive a bit deeper into the numbers and see if we can find an advantage in a specific market or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Bills and Texans live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: NRG Stadium

City: Houston TX

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for Bills vs. Texans

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-245), Houston Texans (+200)

Spread: Bills -4.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Bills -3.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Buffalo vs. Houston

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 11/16 vs. Tampa Bay - 19-30, 317yds, 3TDs, 2INTs, 6 carries for 40yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 204-293, 2456yds, 18TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 20 times, 65 carries for 351yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 at Tennessee - 26-41, 274yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 14yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 72-120, 726yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 8 times, 10 carries for 44yds rushing

Allen has the highest ceiling and floor in fantasy Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review Josh Allen's massive day with six TDs and the Bills offense in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bills vs. Texans team stats, betting trends

The OVER has cashed just 3 times in the Texans’ 10 games this season (3-6-1)

The OVER has cashed in half of Buffalo’s games this season (5-5)

The Bills are 5-5 ATS this season

The Texans are 4-6 ATS this season



Bills Player Injuries

TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Mecole Hardman (calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game DT Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Landon Jackson (knee) was placed on IR last Tuesday and is OUT for Thursday’s game

Texans Player Injuries

QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game PK Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Thursday’s game S Jalen Pitre (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Ed Ingram (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Jamal Hill (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game S M.J. Stewart (quad) was placed on the IR last Wednesday and is OUT for Thursday’s game

(quad) was placed on the IR last Wednesday and is OUT for Thursday’s game TE Harrison Bryant (neck) was placed on IR Saturday and is OUT for Thursday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Texans

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills -4.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 43.5.

