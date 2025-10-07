Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Big Ben is the backdrop for Sunday’s game in London between the surging Denver Broncos (3-2) and the struggling New York Jets (0-5).

The Broncos enter the game on the heels of a 21-17 comeback win over the Eagles this past Sunday. The unquestioned strength of the Broncos is a stout defense featuring NFL Defensive Player of the Year and lockdown cornerback Patrick Surtain II. That said, Denver’s run game, led by J.K. Dobbins and the developing Bo Nix is gaining momentum and should get a boost of confidence against a Jets’ defense that is struggling every week against the run.

As far as the Jets are concerned, it is safe to say New York has yet to find a rhythm under new Head Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets’ offense lacks explosive plays but is flush in terms of turnovers (8) and penalties (52 flags in 5 games). Last week they were blasted by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, 37-22.

It looks like a one-sided affair but lets dive into the numbers of this Week 6 contest and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch the Broncos vs. Jets live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 9:30AM EST

Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

City: London, England

Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for the Broncos at the Jets

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-395), New York Jets (+310)

Spread: Broncos -7.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -6.5 with the Game Total set at 43.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Denver at New York

Broncos Expected Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 10/5 at Philadelphia - 24-39, 242yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 22yds

Season: 5GP, 114-176, 1,103yds, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 28 carries for 100yds

10/5 at Philadelphia - 24-39, 242yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 22yds 5GP, 114-176, 1,103yds, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 28 carries for 100yds Jets Expected Starting QB: Justin Fields

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Dallas - 32-46, 283yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 7 carries for 26yds

Season: 4GP, 71-106, 754yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 31 carries for 204yds



Broncos at Jets team stats, betting trends

Game Totals in Jets’ games are 4-1 to the OVER this season

Game Totals in the Broncos’ games are 1-4 to the OVER this season

The Jets are 2-3 ATS this season

The Broncos are 2-2-1 ATS this season

Bo Nix is averaging 20yds rushing per game this season

Broncos Player Injuries

G Ben Powers (biceps) is doubtful for Sunday’s game



Jets Player Injuries

WR Allen Lazard (personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kiko Mauigoa (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Michael Carter II (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Jets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.

