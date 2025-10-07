Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Big Ben is the backdrop for Sunday’s game in London between the surging Denver Broncos (3-2) and the struggling New York Jets (0-5).
The Broncos enter the game on the heels of a 21-17 comeback win over the Eagles this past Sunday. The unquestioned strength of the Broncos is a stout defense featuring NFL Defensive Player of the Year and lockdown cornerback Patrick Surtain II. That said, Denver’s run game, led by J.K. Dobbins and the developing Bo Nix is gaining momentum and should get a boost of confidence against a Jets’ defense that is struggling every week against the run.
As far as the Jets are concerned, it is safe to say New York has yet to find a rhythm under new Head Coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets’ offense lacks explosive plays but is flush in terms of turnovers (8) and penalties (52 flags in 5 games). Last week they were blasted by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, 37-22.
It looks like a one-sided affair but lets dive into the numbers of this Week 6 contest and find a sweat or two.
Game Details and How to watch the Broncos vs. Jets live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 9:30AM EST
- Site: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- City: London, England
- Network/Streaming: NFL Network
Game odds for the Broncos at the Jets
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-395), New York Jets (+310)
- Spread: Broncos -7.5
- Total: 43.5 points
This game opened at Broncos -6.5 with the Game Total set at 43.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Denver at New York
- Broncos Expected Starting QB: Bo Nix
Last Game: 10/5 at Philadelphia - 24-39, 242yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 22yds
Season: 5GP, 114-176, 1,103yds, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 28 carries for 100yds
- Jets Expected Starting QB: Justin Fields
Last Game: 10/5 vs. Dallas - 32-46, 283yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 7 carries for 26yds
Season: 4GP, 71-106, 754yds, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 10 times, 31 carries for 204yds
Broncos at Jets team stats, betting trends
- Game Totals in Jets’ games are 4-1 to the OVER this season
- Game Totals in the Broncos’ games are 1-4 to the OVER this season
- The Jets are 2-3 ATS this season
- The Broncos are 2-2-1 ATS this season
- Bo Nix is averaging 20yds rushing per game this season
Broncos Player Injuries
- G Ben Powers (biceps) is doubtful for Sunday’s game
Jets Player Injuries
- WR Allen Lazard (personal) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Kiko Mauigoa (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Michael Carter II (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Broncos and the Jets:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +7.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.0.
