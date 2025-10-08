Cardinals at Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) look to rebound from a brutal loss last weekend to the Tennessee Titans, but it will not be easy as they will be lining up against the top team in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts (4-1).

The Cardinals were outscored 16-0 in the second half against the Titans. Arizona did not score a point after the 10:43 mark of the second quarter. Emari Demercado looked to have scored early in the fourth quarter but did not hold onto the ball as he crossed the goal line. As a result, Arizona finds themselves looking up at everyone else in the NFC West. They sit a full two games behind the first-place 49ers.

The Colts continue to be one of the surprise stories of 2025. Last week they thumped the Raiders, 40-6. Jonathan Taylor ran for three scores and Daniel Jones threw for two as the Colts remained tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South with their fourth win of the season.

Lets take a deeper dive into this Week 6 matchup between the Cardinals and the Colts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cardinals at Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Cardinals at the Colts

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+275), Indianapolis Colts (-345)

Spread: Colts -7.0

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Colts -4.0 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado's fumble? Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the Jonathan Gannon-Emari Demercado interaction on the sideline following Demercado's unfortunate fumble at the goal line.

Quarterback Matchup for Arizona at Indianapolis

Cardinals Expected Starting QB: Kyler Murray

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Tennessee - 23-31, 220yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 25yds

Season: 5GP, 110-161, 962yds, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 16 times, 29 carries for 173yds

Colts Expected Starting QB: Daniel Jones

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Las Vegas - 20-29, 212yds, 2 TDs. 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 1 carry for 2yds

Season: 5GP, 107-150, 1290yds, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 19 carries for 56yds

Cardinals at Colts team stats, betting trends

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC teams

The Colts are 4-1 ATS this season

Game Totals in Colts’ games this season are 2-3 to the OVER

Game Totals in Cardinals’ games this season have gone 2-3 to the OVER

Arizona is 2-3 ATS this season

Cardinals Player Injuries

QB Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

LG Evan Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

DE Darius Robinson (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Max Melton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Cody Simon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game

Colts Player Injuries

WR Alec Pierce (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

DE Tyquan Lewis (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game

CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game

RB Tyler Goodson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game

LB Joe Bachie (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Wednesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

PK Spencer Shrader (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cardinals and the Colts:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Cardinals at +7.0.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 46.5.

