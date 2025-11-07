Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Seattle Seahawks (6-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) in a pivotal NFC West matchup this Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks are looking to stay atop the NFC West while the Cardinals are trying to get in the race for the division title.

The big news regarding this matchup is the absence of Kyler Murray (foot) who was placed on IR earlier this week. Rumblings around the NFL are that the Cards are better off with Jacoby Brissett under center as opposed to the former Heisman winner. Truth be told, they just might be. Brissette has accounted for seven total TDs (2 TD passes in each start) and but one interception in three starts this season. In each of those three starts, Brissett has also thrown for at least 261 yards. Murray in five starts this season has failed to throw for more than 220 yards.

No such quarterback controversies in Seattle where the Seahawks have won three in a row. Darnold and his flock of playmakers are a constant threat to take one to the house. That is imperative this week as Seattle may have to make do without a handful of key defensive stalwarts.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cardinals and the Seahawks and see where the numbers lead us.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Cardinals at the Seahawks

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+250), Seattle Seahawks (-310)

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -6.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10 Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick break down why they both like the under as the Arizona Cardinals head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a divisional matchup.

Quarterback Matchup for Arizona at Seattle

Cardinals Starting QB: Jacoby Brissett

Last Game: 11/3 at Dallas - 21-31, 261yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 5 carries for 4yds rushing

Season: 5GP, 73-112, 860yds, 6TDs, 1INT, Sacked 13 times, 15 carries for 51yds rushing



11/3 at Dallas - 21-31, 261yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 5 carries for 4yds rushing 5GP, 73-112, 860yds, 6TDs, 1INT, Sacked 13 times, 15 carries for 51yds rushing Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 11/2 at Washington, 21-24, 330yds, 4TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 0 carries

Season: 8GP, 152-216, 2084yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 9 times, 10 carries for 41yds rushing



Cardinals at Seahawks team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Cardinals have covered in 6 straight games as a road underdog

Each of the Cardinals’ last 6 games at Seattle have stayed UNDER the Total

Seattle is 6-2 ATS this season while the Cardinals are 5-3 ATS

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Seahawks’ 8 games this season



Cardinals Player Injuries

QB Kyler Murray (foot) was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

(foot) was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT for Sunday’s game. CB Will Johnson (back) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(back) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game CB Max Melton (concussion) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(concussion) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game LB Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

(ribs) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game S Budda Baker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Xavier Weaver (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game FS Kitan Crawford (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kei’trel Clark (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Seahawks Player Injuries

WR Tory Horton (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dareke Young (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jake Bobo (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE AJ Barner (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Josh Jobe (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total UNDER 46 (-111)

The Seahawks’ defense matches up extremely well against the limited offense for the Cards, meanwhile now that Arizona is at full strength, their defense is also on the rise and may be able to keep Seattle in check. Fair total is 43 in my opinion.

****

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cardinals and the Seahawks

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Cardinals at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.



Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

