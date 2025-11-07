Cardinals at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The Seattle Seahawks (6-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) in a pivotal NFC West matchup this Sunday afternoon. The Seahawks are looking to stay atop the NFC West while the Cardinals are trying to get in the race for the division title.
The big news regarding this matchup is the absence of Kyler Murray (foot) who was placed on IR earlier this week. Rumblings around the NFL are that the Cards are better off with Jacoby Brissett under center as opposed to the former Heisman winner. Truth be told, they just might be. Brissette has accounted for seven total TDs (2 TD passes in each start) and but one interception in three starts this season. In each of those three starts, Brissett has also thrown for at least 261 yards. Murray in five starts this season has failed to throw for more than 220 yards.
No such quarterback controversies in Seattle where the Seahawks have won three in a row. Darnold and his flock of playmakers are a constant threat to take one to the house. That is imperative this week as Seattle may have to make do without a handful of key defensive stalwarts.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Cardinals and the Seahawks and see where the numbers lead us.
Game Details and How to watch the Cardinals vs. Seahawks live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 4:05PM EST
- Site: Lumen Field
- City: Seattle, WA
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game odds for the Cardinals at the Seahawks
The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+250), Seattle Seahawks (-310)
- Spread: Seahawks -6.5
- Total: 45.5 points
This game opened at Seahawks -6.5 with the Game Total set at 45.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Arizona at Seattle
- Cardinals Starting QB: Jacoby Brissett
Last Game: 11/3 at Dallas - 21-31, 261yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 5 carries for 4yds rushing
Season: 5GP, 73-112, 860yds, 6TDs, 1INT, Sacked 13 times, 15 carries for 51yds rushing
- Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold
Last Game: 11/2 at Washington, 21-24, 330yds, 4TDs, 1INT, 0 Sacks, 0 carries
Season: 8GP, 152-216, 2084yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 9 times, 10 carries for 41yds rushing
Cardinals at Seahawks team stats, betting trends
- The Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records
- The Cardinals have covered in 6 straight games as a road underdog
- Each of the Cardinals’ last 6 games at Seattle have stayed UNDER the Total
- Seattle is 6-2 ATS this season while the Cardinals are 5-3 ATS
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Seahawks’ 8 games this season
Cardinals Player Injuries
- QB Kyler Murray (foot) was placed on IR earlier this week and is OUT for Sunday’s game.
- CB Will Johnson (back) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game
- CB Max Melton (concussion) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game
- LB Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs) has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game
- S Budda Baker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Xavier Weaver (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RG Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- FS Kitan Crawford (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Kei’trel Clark (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Seahawks Player Injuries
- WR Tory Horton (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Dareke Young (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Jake Bobo (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE AJ Barner (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Josh Jobe (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total UNDER 46 (-111)
The Seahawks’ defense matches up extremely well against the limited offense for the Cards, meanwhile now that Arizona is at full strength, their defense is also on the rise and may be able to keep Seattle in check. Fair total is 43 in my opinion.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Cardinals and the Seahawks
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Cardinals at +6.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 45.5.
