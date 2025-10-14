Commanders at Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Do you remember back in the day when NFC East rivals Dallas and Washington met and it was a physical battle between two, finally tuned machines? when yards were hard to come by? I barely do. It has been that long since each has even approached ferocious on defense.

Sunday, the rivalry is renewed as the Commanders (3-3) and the Cowboys (2-3-1) meet in Dallas.

Both Washington and Dallas lost last week and primarily because of just how poorly they defended the run. The Cowboys were flattened by Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers on their way to a 30-27 loss. The former Cowboy running back averaged 6.1 yards/carry and finished with 183 yards rushing on the afternoon. He also caught four balls for 56 yards. Cowboys’ fans know if it wasn’t Dowdle it would have been someone else as their defense continues to struggle stopping anyone.

As bad as Dallas was defensively against the run, though, a case could be made that Washington was even worse in their 25-24 loss to Chicago this past Sunday. The Cowboys gave up an average of 6.4 yards per play to the Panthers, but the Commanders surrendered 6.5 yards per play to the Bears. D’Andre Swift was the primary recipient of Washington’s generosity gaining 108 yards on just 14 carries (7.7yds/carry).

Doubtful either side expects to be better. Points should not be a problem which is why the Game Total is set at a robust 54.5 points.

Lets take a deeper dive into the numbers, though, and see if there is an advantage to be uncovered in this Week 7 matchup of NFC East rivals.

Lets take a deeper dive into the numbers, though, and see if there is an advantage to be uncovered in this Week 7 matchup of NFC East rivals.

Game Details and How to watch the Commanders at Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Commanders at the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (-135), Dallas Cowboys (+114)

Spread: Commanders -2.5

Total: 54.5 points

This game opened at Commanders -2.5 with the Game Total set at 52.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington at Dallas

Commanders Starting QB: Jayden Daniels

Last Game: 10/13 vs. Chicago - 19-26, 211yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 10 carries for 52yds

Season: 4GP, 77-124, 875yds, 7 TDs, 1 INT, Sacked 11 times, 36 carries for 176yds

Last Game: 10/12 at Carolina - 25-34, 261yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Was not Sacked, 2 carries for -1yd

Season: 6GP, 164-229, 1617yds, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 14 carries for 49yds



Commanders at Cowboys team stats, betting trends

George Pickens caught 9 passes for 168yds in the loss at Carolina

caught 9 passes for 168yds in the loss at Carolina Jake Ferguson was targeted just 3 times in the loss at Carolina

was targeted just 3 times in the loss at Carolina Jacory Croskey-Merritt was held to 61 yards rushing on 17 carries last Sunday

was held to 61 yards rushing on 17 carries last Sunday The Commanders have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-3 in the Cowboys’ last 10 games



Commanders Player Injuries

WR Terry McLaurin (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Dorance Armstrong (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Eddie Goldman (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Noah Brown (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kain Medrano (coach’s decision) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

WR Ceedee Lamb (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Kavontae Turpin (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jack Sanborn (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jonathan Mingo (knee) remains on the IR for the Cowboys

(knee) remains on the IR for the Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Caelen Carson (knee) is eligible to return from the IR but has not yet been activated by the Cowboys

Rotoworld Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Cowboys at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 54.5.

