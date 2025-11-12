Commanders at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Washington Commanders (3-7) take on the Miami Dolphins (3-7) Sunday in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The Commanders will once again be without their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow) and top wideout, Terry McLaurin (quad) as they look to snap their five-game losing streak. While the season overall has been a disappointment, the Dolphins have won two of their last three games including a smackdown of Buffalo this past Sunday, 30-13.

Miami will look to take advantage of a Washington team that has lost each of its last four games by at least 20 points. But the question is which Dolphins’ team will show Sunday in Madrid. In each of their three wins, the Dolphins have scored at least 27 points. However, in each of their seven losses, they have allowed at least 27 points. To make matters worse, the offense has sputtered in their most recent losses accounting for just 12 points in their last two defeats.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup in Madrid between the Commanders and the Dolphins.

Game Details and How to watch the Commanders vs. Dolphins live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 9:30AM EST

Site: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

City: Madrid, Spain

Network/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for the Commanders at the Dolphins

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+124), Miami Dolphins (-148)

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Dolphins -2.5 with the Game Total set at 47.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington at Miami

Commanders Starting QB: Marcus Mariota Last Game: 11/9 vs. Detroit - 16-22, 213yds, 2TDs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 22yds rushing Season: 6GP, 72-110, 852yds, 6TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 9 times, 23 carries for 144yds rushing



Dolphins Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa Last Game: 11/9 vs. Buffalo - 15-21 173yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, 0 Sacks, 2 carries for -1yd rushing Season: 10GP, 199-292, 1952yds, 17TDs, 13INTs, Sacked 18 times, 14 carries for 38yds rushing



Commanders at Dolphins team stats, betting trends

The Commanders have lost 7 of their last 9 games

The Commanders have failed to cover the Spread on 4 of their last 5 road trips as an underdog

The OVER is 6-3-1 in the Dolphins’ 10 games this season

The OVER is 5-4-1 in the Commanders’ 10 games this season

Miami is 5-5 ATS this season

Washington is 3-7 ATS this season

Commanders Player Injuries

QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(elbow) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Terry McLaurin (quad) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(quad) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game WR Treylon Burks (finger) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(finger) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game LB Ale Kaho (concussion) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(concussion) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game DT Daron Payne (suspension) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(suspension) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jonathan Jones (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Trey Amos (fibula) was placed on IR Tuesday and has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

Dolphins Player Injuries

CB Rasul Douglas (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Ashtyn Davis (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Chop Robinson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Julian Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Liam Eichenberg (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game



Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Commanders and the Dolphins

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 47.5.

