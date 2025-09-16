Dolphins at Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Week 3 in the NFL kicks off Thursday night with the Miami Dolphins (0-2) visiting Orchard Park for an AFC East tilt against the Buffalo Bills (2-0). Tua Tagovailoa and co. are in desperation mode having lost their first two games. They have scored just 35 points through two games while conceding 60. No question Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s seat is getting at least warm following this past Sunday’s loss at home to New England, 33-27. After a nail-biter in Week 1 against the Ravens, this past Sunday was a laugher for Josh Allen and the Bills as they routed the Jets, 30-10. The Bills seem to already be in firm control of the AFC East.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Game Details and How to watch the Dolphins vs. Bills live Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Game odds for the Dolphins vs the Bills

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+556), Buffalo Bills (-813)

Spread: Bills -12.5

Total: 49.0 points

This game opened Bills -10.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Miami vs. Buffalo

Dolphins Starting QB: Tua Tagovailoa

Last Game: 9/14 vs. New England - 26-32 (81.3%), 315yds, 2 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 5 times

Season: 2GP, 40-55 (72.9%), 429yds, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 8 times, 1 carry for 7yds



Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 9/14 at Jets - 14-25 (56%), 148yds, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 6 carries for 59yds

Season: 2GP, 47-71 (66.2%), 542yds, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 20 carries for 89yds

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 17 of their last 19 home games against AFC East opponents

The Bills are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home

The Dolphins’ last four road games at the Bills have gone over the expected total



Dolphins Player Injuries

WR Malik Washington (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game TE Darren Waller (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game G Aaron Brewer (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game G Austin Jackson (toe) is on IR and is unavailable for Thursday’s game

(toe) is on IR and is unavailable for Thursday’s game LB Chop Robinson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Benito Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Storm Duck (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RB Jaylen Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Ethan Bonner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Bills Player Injuries

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Matt Milano (pectoral injury) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(pectoral injury) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Taron Johnson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Cam Lewis (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game DT Larry Ogunjobi (suspended) is not eligible to play in Thursday’s game.



Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Dolphins and the Bills:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Dolphins at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.0.

