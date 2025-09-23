Eagles at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It’s a battle of undefeated teams Sunday afternoon in Tampa when the Buccaneers (3-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa blew a 23-6 lead to the Jets after three quarters but rallied late for a 29-27 win despite getting a late field goal attempt blocked and returned for a touchdown. Chase McLaughlin split the uprights from 36 yards with just under two minutes to play to provide the final difference. They are a banged-up team, but with the win Baker Mayfield and co. now sit two games up in the NFC South.

Philly continues to set the pace in the NFC East. Their 33-26 win over the Rams this past weekend also featured a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown. Jordan Davis blocked a last-second 44-yard attempt from Joshua Karty and returned it 61 yards for the clinching score in a 33-26 win for the defending champs. It was actually the second blocked field goal in the game for Philadelphia. Trailing 26-21, Jalen Carter blocked a 36-yard try by Karty at the conclusion of the Rams’ previous possession to spark the comeback.

No doubt special teams will play a role in this one. Lets dive into the matchup and perhaps find an angle or two to attack.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles at Buccaneers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Eagles vs the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-198), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+164)

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -3 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

Eagles Expected Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Rams – 21-32 (65.6%), 226yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 9 carries for 40 yards

Season: 3GP, 55-77 (71.4%), 479yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 32 carries for 117 yds

Bucs Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield

Last Game: 9/21 vs. Jets – 19-29 (65.5%), 233yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 44yds

Season: 3GP, 61-99 (61.6%), 615yds, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 12 carries for 116yds

Eagles at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

NFC East teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South sides

The Eagles have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against NFC teams

The Eagles’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Neither of these starting quarterbacks has thrown an interception this season

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Adoree’ Jackson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB/KR Will Shipley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Darius Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Tanner McKee (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Buccaneers Player Injuries

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game WR Chris Godwin Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Tristan Wirfs (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Logan Hall (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Christian Izien (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) has been placed on IR

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.5.

