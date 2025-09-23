 Skip navigation
All Scores

Eagles at Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

  
Published September 23, 2025 04:00 PM

It’s a battle of undefeated teams Sunday afternoon in Tampa when the Buccaneers (3-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa blew a 23-6 lead to the Jets after three quarters but rallied late for a 29-27 win despite getting a late field goal attempt blocked and returned for a touchdown. Chase McLaughlin split the uprights from 36 yards with just under two minutes to play to provide the final difference. They are a banged-up team, but with the win Baker Mayfield and co. now sit two games up in the NFC South.

Philly continues to set the pace in the NFC East. Their 33-26 win over the Rams this past weekend also featured a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown. Jordan Davis blocked a last-second 44-yard attempt from Joshua Karty and returned it 61 yards for the clinching score in a 33-26 win for the defending champs. It was actually the second blocked field goal in the game for Philadelphia. Trailing 26-21, Jalen Carter blocked a 36-yard try by Karty at the conclusion of the Rams’ previous possession to spark the comeback.

No doubt special teams will play a role in this one. Lets dive into the matchup and perhaps find an angle or two to attack.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles at Buccaneers live Sunday

  • Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025
  • Time: 1:00PM EST
  • Site: Raymond James Stadium
  • City: Tampa, FL
  • Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Eagles vs the Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-198), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+164)
  • Spread: Eagles -3.5
  • Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -3 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

  • Eagles Expected Starting QB: Jalen Hurts
    Last Game: 9/21 vs. Rams – 21-32 (65.6%), 226yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 4 times, 9 carries for 40 yards
    Season: 3GP, 55-77 (71.4%), 479yds, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 32 carries for 117 yds
  • Bucs Expected Starting QB: Baker Mayfield
    Last Game: 9/21 vs. Jets – 19-29 (65.5%), 233yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 44yds
    Season: 3GP, 61-99 (61.6%), 615yds, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 12 carries for 116yds

Eagles at Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

  • NFC East teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC South sides
  • The Eagles have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games against NFC teams
  • The Eagles’ last 3 games have gone OVER the Total
  • Neither of these starting quarterbacks has thrown an interception this season

Eagles Player Injuries

  • RT Lane Johnson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • RB/KR Will Shipley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • WR Darius Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • QB Tanner McKee (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Buccaneers Player Injuries

  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
  • WR Chris Godwin Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • LT Tristan Wirfs (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DE Logan Hall (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • S Christian Izien (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
  • DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) has been placed on IR
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 43.5.

