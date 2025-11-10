Eagles at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Monday Night Football this week features two division leaders and NFC powerhouses as Jordan Love, Micah Parsons, and the NFC North leading Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) welcome Jalen Hurts and the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) to Lambeau Field.

The Eagles’ offense has been clunky at times this season, but it is the best in the Red Zone scoring touchdowns 85% of the time they reach their opponent’s 20-yard line. Hurts has accounted for 20 TDs this season (15-pass, 5-run) to lead Philly’s attack.

The Packers’ offense has not come under the same scrutiny as has the offense of the Eagles, but it has scored fewer points (208-206). The reason may well be due to their play on the other side of the ball. Green Bay’s defense has been stingy. Parsons and co. have held opponents to just under 21 points per game.

Fun Fact: Green Bay seeks payback after their 2024 season began and ended with losses to Philadelphia.

Lets take a deeper dive into Monday Night Football and see where the numbers lead us.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Packers live Monday

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Packers live Monday

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Eagles at the Packers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Eagles (-102), Packers (-118)

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Packers -3 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Green Bay

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 10/26 vs. Giants - 15-20, 179yds, 4TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 4 carries for 22yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 151-215, 1677yds, 15TDs, 1INT, Sacked 25 times, 58 carries for 207yds rushing

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Carolina - 26-37, 273yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd rushing

Season: 8GP, 177-250, 2071yds, 13TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 11 times, 26 carries for 110yds rushing



Eagles at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Eagles have won on 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Eagles are 5-3 ATS this season

The Packers are 3-5 ATS this season

Jalen Hurts has 20 total TD (15 passing, 5 rushing), 1 INT this season

has 20 total TD (15 passing, 5 rushing), 1 INT this season Saquon Barkley rushed for season-high 150 yards last week vs. NYG (his first game with 100+ rush yards this season)

rushed for season-high 150 yards last week vs. NYG (his first game with 100+ rush yards this season) Packers have 5 giveaways this season (T2 behind only the Eagles and their 3)

Packers have 5 takeaways this season (2nd

fewest in NFL behind the Jets and their 1)

fewest in NFL behind the Jets and their 1) Josh Jacobs has Rushing TDs in 16 of his last 17 games, including the playoffs

NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Eagles Player Injuries

CB Jaire Alexander (knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game C Cam Jurgens (knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game LB Nolan Smith Jr. (triceps) has been activated off the IR and is questionable for Monday’s game

(triceps) has been activated off the IR and is questionable for Monday’s game C Willie Lampkin (knee) has been activated off the IR and is questionable for Monday’s game



Packers Player Injuries

RT Zach Tom (back) is questionable for Monday’s game

(back) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Savion Williams (foot) is questionable for Monday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Monday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Monday’s game WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) is questionable for Monday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Monday’s game CB Nate Hobbs (knee) is questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Monday’s game TE Tucker Kraft (knee) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game

(knee) has been placed on IR and has been declared OUT for Monday’s game RB Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring) has been activated from IR but is questionable for Monday’s game

(hamstring) has been activated from IR but is questionable for Monday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) has been declared OUT of Monday’s game

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Eagles and the Packers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 45.5.

