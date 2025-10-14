Falcons at 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday Night Football heads to the West Coast in Week 7 when the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) visit the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers (4-2). This is SNF’s first trip to Levi’s Stadium this season, which will host Super Bowl LX on NBC on February 8, 2026.

For a second straight season, San Francisco has been decimated by injuries. QB Brock Purdy has missed four of the first six games (including each of the last two), TE George Kittle has not played since Week 1, WR Brandon Aiyuk has not played at all, and both DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner have already suffered season-ending injuries. Amidst all the bandages and surgeries, the 49ers still sit tied for first atop the NFC West.

That said, Kyle Shanahan’s troops have lost two of their last three following Sunday’s 30-19 loss at Tampa Bay. In that loss against the Buccaneers, San Francisco allowed a season-high 30 points as their struggles defensively were accentuated after losing Warner to injury in the 1st quarter.

Following their 24-14 win Monday night at home against Josh Allen and the Bills, the Falcons are 3-2 and just one game behind the aforementioned Buccaneers in the NFC South. In his first full season under center, Michael Penix Jr. has had his share of highlights and bleak moments, but Monday’s win may well serve as a launch pad for his season. No doubt it has helped to have Bijan Robinson in the backfield alongside him. The all-everything back is averaging 21 touches and just over 165 yards from scrimmage per game.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Falcons and the 49ers.

Game Details and How to watch the Falcons at 49ers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC, Peacock

Game odds for the Falcons at the 49ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Falcons (+114), San Francisco 49ers (-135)

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at 49ers with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Atlanta at San Francisco

Falcons Starting QB: Michael Penix, Jr.

Last Game: 10/13 vs. Buffalo - 20-32, 250yds, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 6yds

Season: 5GP, 98-157, 1168yds, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 7 times, 15 carries for 37yds

49ers Starting QB: Mac Jones

Last Game: 10/12 at Tampa Bay - 27-39, 347yds, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 5 carries for 13yds

Season: 4GP, 113-168, 1252yds, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 11 times, 16 carries for 23yds

Falcons at 49ers team stats, betting trends

The 49ers have won their last 10 games against teams with worse records

The Falcons have failed to cover the spread in their last 6 road games against teams with better records

The Under has cashed in the next game played after Monday Night Football in 4 of the last 5 such games (80%) for the Falcons

RB Christian McCaffrey scored San Francisco’s first rushing TD of the season in the 2nd quarter this past Sunday

scored San Francisco’s first rushing TD of the season in the 2nd quarter this past Sunday McCaffrey led SF in both carries (17) and receptions (7) last Sunday and totaled 111 yards from scrimmage (54 rushing, 57 receiving)

Christian McCaffrey has had 50+ rush yds and 50+ rec yds in five of the first six games this season.

has had 50+ rush yds and 50+ rec yds in five of the first six games this season. WR Kendrick Bourne has totaled exactly 142 receiving yards each of the last 2 weeks (career-high)



Falcons Player Injuries

S Billy Bowman Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game DE Lacale London (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game CB Clark Phillips III (triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(triceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game LT Jake Matthews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game



49ers Player Injuries

QB Brock Purdy (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game WR Jordan Watkins (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game WR Jauan Jennings (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game LB Fred Warner (ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday Night’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for Sunday Night’s game TE George Kittle (hamstring) remains on the IR but is eligible to return and is questionable for Sunday Night’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s Sunday Night Game between the Falcons and the 49ers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco 49ers at -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 47.5.

