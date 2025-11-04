Giants at Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Chicago Bears (5-3) host the New York Giants (2-7) at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Bears roll into Week 10 of the 2025 campaign with plenty of momentum, having won five of their last six games. This past Sunday they outlasted the Bengals, 47-42, in one of the wilder, back-and-forth games of the season, While Caleb Williams is showing signs of development, the focal point of the Chicago offense is their run game and that will not change this week against one of the weaker run defenses in the entire league. The Bears’ potent running attack is averaging 186 yards per game since their Week 5 bye with the highlight being Kyle Monangai’s 176 yards last week against Cincinnati.

The Giants, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and rank in the bottom 10 teams in both offensive and defensive DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). Despite flashes of potential from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the injury bug has taken its toll with wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo lost for the season. Paired nicely with a bad offense is a porous defense that has allowed 30 or more points in each of their last four games.

Fun Fact (at least for Bears’ fans): Chicago’s defense leads the NFL in takeaways and boasts a +10 turnover differential.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Giants and the Bears.

Game Details and How to watch the Giants at the Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Giants at the Bears

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Giants (+154), Chicago Bears (-185)

Spread: Bears -3.5

Total: 4.5 points

This game opened at Bears -3.5 with the Game Total set at 48.5.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Chicago

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 11/2 vs. San Francisco - 24-33, 191yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 8 carries for 56yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 109-175, 1175yds, 10TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 19 times, 51 carries for 251yds rushing



Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 11/2 at Cincinnati - 20-34, 280yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 53yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 158-257, 1916yds, 12TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 14 times, 40 carries for 183yds



Giants at Bears team stats, betting trends

The Bears have covered in 4 of their last 5 games and are 5-3 ATS for the season

The Giants are 4-5 ATS this season

The Over is 4-1 in the Giants’ last 5 games against NFC teams

Game Totals are 5-2-1 to the OVER in Bears’ games this season

Game Totals are 5-4 to the OVER in Giants’ games this season

Giants Player Injuries

CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chauncey Golston (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) is eligible to be activated off the PUP list this Sunday

(undisclosed) is eligible to be activated off the PUP list this Sunday WR Beaux Collins (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Daniel Bellinger (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Paulson Adebo (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Darius Muasau (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Bears Player Injuries

RB D’Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Luther Burden III (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Roschon Johnson (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Dominique Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Cole Kmet (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Josh Blackwell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Giants and the Bears

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bears at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 47.5.

