Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It looks as if the New England Patriots (8-2) have undergone one of the fastest rebuilds in NFL history. Following last weekend’s win over the Bucs, Drake Maye and co. are sitting atop the AFC East and tied for the best record in the NFL. They have won as many games already this season as they had won the two previous seasons combined. Thursday night they look to win their eighth in a row when they play host to the New York Jets (2-7).

Maye (+275) is now the favorite to win league MVP honors. The sophomore slinger is third in the NFL in passing yards with 2,555, third in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 19 and has mixed in a mere five picks all season. Few expect that last number to grow Thursday night as the Jets have yet to intercept a pass this season. Heck, they have forced but one turnover in 2025. New York, however, has won two straight to build a modicum of momentum heading into this AFC East tilt.

Matchup to Watch: Patriots’ Run Defense vs. Jets’ Rushing Attack

New England’s defense against the run ranks #1 in the NFL allowing just 79.2 yards per game. New York’s offense is most definitely run-based and is averaging 141.8 yards per game. No question the Pats will stuff the box and key on Breece Hall and the rest of the Jets’ backfield, but if the Jets are going to compete Thursday night they MUST run the ball effectively.

Lets dive into the numbers and see where they lead for this matchup.

Game Details and How to watch the Jets vs. Patriots live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

Network/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game odds for the Jets at the Patriots

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Jets (+575), Patriots (-850)

Spread: Patriots -12.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -13 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at New England

Jets Expected Starting QB: Justin Fields

Last Game: 11/9 vs. Cleveland - 6-11, 54yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 7 carries for 28yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 113-178, 1143yds, 6TDs, 1INT, Sacked 25 times, 60 carries for 316yds rushing

Last Game: 11/9 at Tampa Bay - 16-31, 270yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 13yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 205-286, 2555, 19TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 35 times, 66 carries for 283yds rushing

Jets at Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Patriots have won their last 3 games against AFC East opponents

The Jets have covered the spread in 5 of their last 7 games (71%) as an underdog

The Patriots’ last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

New England is 7-3 ATS this season

New York is 5-4 ATS this season

Jets Player Injuries

WR Garrett Wilson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game DE Will McDonald IV (quad) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Azareye’h Thomas (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB Khalil Herbert (groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Kiko Mauigoa (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game G Xavier Newman (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game LDT Harrison Phillips (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Braiden McGregor (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game



Patriots Player Injuries

S Jaylinn Hawkins (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Marcus Jones (elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Jack Gibbens (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Christian Elliss (hip) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(toe) is questionable for Thursday’s game RB TreVeyon Henderson (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game TE Austin Hooper (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game C Garrett Bradbury (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Christian Barmore (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game DE Joshua Farmer (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game LB Marte Mapu (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game CB Charles Woods (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jets and the Patriots

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Jets at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 43.5.

