Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Two of the NFC’s best and long-time rivals meet to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday when the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions (7-4).

Each of these teams has the personnel to make a deep postseason run but each is currently looking up at Chicago in the NFC North and needs to win to keep pace with Ben Johnson’s Bears.

This game is highlighted by the matchup of Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit offense against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay defense. Yes, there are other talents involved and intriguing matchups to delve into, but winning this matchup is key to putting it in the win column. Parsons and co. have been stingy allowing just 202 points. Only the Rams (179) have allowed fewer in the NFC. Gibbs rushed for 219 yards and caught 11 passes for an additional 45 yards this past Sunday against the Giants.

Gibbs struggled in the first meeting this season between these clubs, however, gaining just 50 total yards (19 rushing and 31 receiving). The Packers prevailed, 27-13. In addition to their collective effort on defense against Gibbs, Jordan Love completing passes to ten different receivers and Micah Parsons’ earning a sack in his debut with Green Bay were the major takeaways.

Lets dive further into the matchup, review a handful of stats and trends, and see where we might find an angle to attack.

Game Details and How to watch the Packers vs. Lions live Thursday

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Time: 1:00PM EST

1:00PM EST Site: Ford Field

Ford Field City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Giants at the Lions

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (+130), Detroit Lions (-155)

Green Bay Packers (+130), Detroit Lions (-155) Spread: Lions -3.0

Lions -3.0 Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Lions -3.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Is Lions’ Gibbs the best running back in football? Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a huge game from Jahmyr Gibbs in a win over the Giants, proving why he is a “special talent” and previewing how teams can stop Jared Goff, Dan Campbell and the Lions going forward.

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Detroit

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Minnesota – 14-21, 139yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 15yds rushing

11/23 vs. Minnesota – 14-21, 139yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 15yds rushing Season: 11GP, 224-331, 2560yds, 15TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 17 times, 36 carries for 160yds rushing

Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff

Last Game: 11/23 vs. Giants – 28-42, 279yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries

11/23 vs. Giants – 28-42, 279yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries Season: 11GP, 244-352, 2769yds, 23TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 23 times, 12 carries for 22yds rushing

Packers at Lions team stats, betting trends

The Lions are 6-5 ATS this season (8-3 in their last 11 games as a favorite dating back to last season)

The Lions are 3-2 ATS at Ford Field this season

The Lions are 8-12 ATS on Thanksgiving over the last 20 years

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Lions’ 11 games this season (6-5)

The Packers are 4-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Packers’ 11 games this season (5-6)

Detroit is 37-45-2 all time on Thanksgiving

Packers Player Injuries

DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Jayden Reed (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game OL Zach Tom (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LB Quay Walker (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game S Javon Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

Lions Player Injuries

S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game RT Penei Sewell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game C Graham Glasgow (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game

