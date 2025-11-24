Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Two of the NFC’s best and long-time rivals meet to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday when the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions (7-4).
Each of these teams has the personnel to make a deep postseason run but each is currently looking up at Chicago in the NFC North and needs to win to keep pace with Ben Johnson’s Bears.
This game is highlighted by the matchup of Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit offense against Micah Parsons and the Green Bay defense. Yes, there are other talents involved and intriguing matchups to delve into, but winning this matchup is key to putting it in the win column. Parsons and co. have been stingy allowing just 202 points. Only the Rams (179) have allowed fewer in the NFC. Gibbs rushed for 219 yards and caught 11 passes for an additional 45 yards this past Sunday against the Giants.
Gibbs struggled in the first meeting this season between these clubs, however, gaining just 50 total yards (19 rushing and 31 receiving). The Packers prevailed, 27-13. In addition to their collective effort on defense against Gibbs, Jordan Love completing passes to ten different receivers and Micah Parsons’ earning a sack in his debut with Green Bay were the major takeaways.
Lets dive further into the matchup, review a handful of stats and trends, and see where we might find an angle to attack.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Packers vs. Lions live Thursday
- Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Ford Field
- City: Detroit, MI
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the Giants at the Lions
The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (+130), Detroit Lions (-155)
- Spread: Lions -3.0
- Total: 48.5 points
This game opened at Lions -3.5 with the Game Total set at 49.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Detroit
- Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love
Last Game: 11/23 vs. Minnesota – 14-21, 139yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 15yds rushing
- Season: 11GP, 224-331, 2560yds, 15TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 17 times, 36 carries for 160yds rushing
- Lions Starting QB: Jared Goff
- Last Game: 11/23 vs. Giants – 28-42, 279yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 0 carries
- Season: 11GP, 244-352, 2769yds, 23TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 23 times, 12 carries for 22yds rushing
Packers at Lions team stats, betting trends
- The Lions are 6-5 ATS this season (8-3 in their last 11 games as a favorite dating back to last season)
- The Lions are 3-2 ATS at Ford Field this season
- The Lions are 8-12 ATS on Thanksgiving over the last 20 years
- The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Lions’ 11 games this season (6-5)
- The Packers are 4-7 ATS this season
- The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Packers’ 11 games this season (5-6)
- Detroit is 37-45-2 all time on Thanksgiving
Packers Player Injuries
- DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- RB Josh Jacobs (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- WR Matthew Golden (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- WR Jayden Reed (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- OL Zach Tom (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- LB Quay Walker (neck) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- S Javon Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
Lions Player Injuries
- S Kerby Joseph (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- WR Kalif Raymond (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- RT Penei Sewell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- C Graham Glasgow (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
- CB Terrion Arnold (concussion) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Packers and the Lions:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Lions on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Lions at -3.0.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 49.5.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)