Panthers at Cardinals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) are in Arizona this weekend looking to find a way into the win column when they take the field against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (1-0).
The Panthers opened the season in Jacksonville, and the game was over before halftime as the Jaguars led 20-3. Ultimately, Trevor Lawrence and co. won 26-10. Carolina gained just 255 yards for the game with Young throwing for a mere 142 of them. They were in the Red Zone just once all game. No question they hope to move the ball more efficiently and effectively against the Cards Sunday.
It was not especially pretty in New Orleans for the Cardinals in their season opener, but two touchdown passes from Murray were ultimately enough to hold off Spencer Rattler and the Saints, 20-13. While he did throw for that pair of touchdowns, Kyler Murray averaged nearly as many yards on the ground (5.4/carry) as he did through the air (5.6/attempt). The latter needs to improve if the Cardinals are going to contend for a playoff berth.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Panthers and the Cardinals.
NBC Sports has all the latest news and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch Carolina at Arizona live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:05PM EST
- Site: State Farm Stadium
- City: Glendale, AZ
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!
Game odds for the Panthers at the Cardinals
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+235), Arizona Cardinals (-290)
- Spread: Cardinals -6.5
- Total: 44.5 points
This game opened Cardinals -5.0 with the Game Total set at 46.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!
Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at Arizona
- Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young
Last Game: September 7 at Jacksonville
18-35 (51.4%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 40 yards
- Cardinals Starting QB: Kyler Murray
Last Game: September 7 at New Orleans
21-29 (72.4%), 163 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 7 carries for 38 yards
Panthers at Cardinals team stats, betting trends
- Carolina turned the ball over three times last week
- There were zero turnovers in the Cards’ game last week
- The Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home
- 8 of the Panthers’ last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Panthers Player Injuries
- WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LT Ikem Ekwonu (appendectomy) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Patrick Jones II (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Akayleb Evans (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game
Cardinals Player Injuries
- LB Zaven Collins (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- P Blake Gillikin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Cody Simon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RG Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Tip Reiman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Bet Best Bets
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Arizona -6.5 (-113)
The Cardinals quietly took care of business in New Orleans but emerged healthy and with a bona fide young star in the secondary in Will Johnson. For their Week 2 encore, they draw a beleaguered Panthers squad that showed no improvement defensively and notable regression offensively in their debut. Interested in fading the Panthers at their market price until we find the bottom, particularly against this frisky defense.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
***
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Cardinals:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Carolina Panthers on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +6.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)