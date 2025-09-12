Panthers at Cardinals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) are in Arizona this weekend looking to find a way into the win column when they take the field against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (1-0).

The Panthers opened the season in Jacksonville, and the game was over before halftime as the Jaguars led 20-3. Ultimately, Trevor Lawrence and co. won 26-10. Carolina gained just 255 yards for the game with Young throwing for a mere 142 of them. They were in the Red Zone just once all game. No question they hope to move the ball more efficiently and effectively against the Cards Sunday.

It was not especially pretty in New Orleans for the Cardinals in their season opener, but two touchdown passes from Murray were ultimately enough to hold off Spencer Rattler and the Saints, 20-13. While he did throw for that pair of touchdowns, Kyler Murray averaged nearly as many yards on the ground (5.4/carry) as he did through the air (5.6/attempt). The latter needs to improve if the Cardinals are going to contend for a playoff berth.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Panthers and the Cardinals.

Game Details and How to watch Carolina at Arizona live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: State Farm Stadium

City: Glendale, AZ

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Panthers at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+235), Arizona Cardinals (-290)

Spread: Cardinals -6.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened Cardinals -5.0 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at Arizona

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: September 7 at Jacksonville

18-35 (51.4%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, Sacked 1 time, 5 carries for 40 yards

Last Game: September 7 at New Orleans

21-29 (72.4%), 163 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, Sacked 5 times, 7 carries for 38 yards

Panthers at Cardinals team stats, betting trends

Carolina turned the ball over three times last week

There were zero turnovers in the Cards’ game last week

The Cardinals are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

8 of the Panthers’ last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total

Panthers Player Injuries

WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LT Ikem Ekwonu (appendectomy) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(appendectomy) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Patrick Jones II (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Akayleb Evans (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

Cardinals Player Injuries

LB Zaven Collins (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game P Blake Gillikin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Cody Simon (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Will Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Tip Reiman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Arizona -6.5 (-113)

The Cardinals quietly took care of business in New Orleans but emerged healthy and with a bona fide young star in the secondary in Will Johnson. For their Week 2 encore, they draw a beleaguered Panthers squad that showed no improvement defensively and notable regression offensively in their debut. Interested in fading the Panthers at their market price until we find the bottom, particularly against this frisky defense.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Carolina Panthers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

