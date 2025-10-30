Panthers at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Following their convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night, the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) host the improved but underdog Carolina Panthers (4-4).
There is no way to sugarcoat it. The Packers are heavy favorites Sunday to knock off the Panthers (4-4) at Lambeau Field. Green Bay’s offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love, is starting to fire on all cylinders, averaging 32 points per game over the last four games…and the defense is improving as well led by Micah Parsons. The All Pro and his mates on defense have generated nine sacks over the past two games.
Carolina’s offense is inconsistent at best. In three of their four wins, the Panthers have scored at least 27 points but in their four losses they have scored an average of 13.5 points per game. Bryce Young (ankle) missed last week’s game, but Dave Canales is hopeful following Wednesday’s practice that Young will be available this week. Andy Dalton was under center last week and the Panthers managed nine points against Buffalo.
Lets dive into the numbers of this Week 9 matchup and find a sweat or two.
NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.
Game Details and How to watch the Panthers at the Packers live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, WI
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for the Panthers at the Packers
The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+700), Green Bay Packers (-1100)
- Spread: Packers -13.5
- Total: 44.5 points
This game opened at Packers -13.0 with the Game Total set at 45.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at Green Bay
- Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young
Last Game: 10/19 at Jets - 15-25, 138yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 10yds rushing
Season: 7GP, 138-224, 1288yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 11 times, 18 carries for 69yds rushing
- Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love
Last Game: 10/26 at Pittsburgh - 29-37, 360yds, 3 TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for -1yd rushing
Season: 7GP, 151-213, 1798yds, 13TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 10 times, 25 carries for 109yds rushing
Panthers at Packers team stats, betting trends
- The Packers have won 3 straight home games
- The Packers are 3-4 ATS this season
- The Panthers have covered in 4 straight games against NFC teams dating back to last season
- The OVER is 5-3 in Panthers’ games this season
- The OVER is 4-3 in Packers’ games this season
- The Panthers are 5-3 ATS this season
Panthers Player Injuries
- RT Taylor Moton (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- C Cade Mays (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Princely Umanmielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- G Chandler Zavala (knee) is designated to be activated from the IR and practiced in full Wednesday
- QB Andy Dalton (thumb) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- G Brady Christensen (Achilles) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- S Nick Scott (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Packers Player Injuries
- PK Brandon McManus (right quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT DeVonte Wyatt (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LG Aaron Banks (shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RT Zach Tom (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Christian Watson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Dantayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Nick Niemann (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game
Rotoworld Best Bets
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Packers
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +12.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 44.0.
