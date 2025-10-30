Panthers at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Following their convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night, the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) host the improved but underdog Carolina Panthers (4-4).

There is no way to sugarcoat it. The Packers are heavy favorites Sunday to knock off the Panthers (4-4) at Lambeau Field. Green Bay’s offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love, is starting to fire on all cylinders, averaging 32 points per game over the last four games…and the defense is improving as well led by Micah Parsons. The All Pro and his mates on defense have generated nine sacks over the past two games.

Carolina’s offense is inconsistent at best. In three of their four wins, the Panthers have scored at least 27 points but in their four losses they have scored an average of 13.5 points per game. Bryce Young (ankle) missed last week’s game, but Dave Canales is hopeful following Wednesday’s practice that Young will be available this week. Andy Dalton was under center last week and the Panthers managed nine points against Buffalo.

Lets dive into the numbers of this Week 9 matchup and find a sweat or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Panthers at the Packers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Panthers at the Packers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+700), Green Bay Packers (-1100)

Spread: Packers -13.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Packers -13.0 with the Game Total set at 45.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at Green Bay

Panthers Expected Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 10/19 at Jets - 15-25, 138yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 10yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 138-224, 1288yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 11 times, 18 carries for 69yds rushing



Last Game: 10/19 at Jets - 15-25, 138yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 10yds rushing Season: 7GP, 138-224, 1288yds, 11TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 11 times, 18 carries for 69yds rushing Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 10/26 at Pittsburgh - 29-37, 360yds, 3 TDs, 0INTs, 0 Sacks, 1 carry for -1yd rushing

Season: 7GP, 151-213, 1798yds, 13TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 10 times, 25 carries for 109yds rushing

Simms: Kraft, Warren are best tight ends in NFL Chris Simms and Connor Rogers reveal their best tight ends in the NFL, analyzing the influx of talent at the position and debating if Tucker Kraft and Tyler Warren are better than Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and others.

Panthers at Packers team stats, betting trends

The Packers have won 3 straight home games

The Packers are 3-4 ATS this season

The Panthers have covered in 4 straight games against NFC teams dating back to last season

The OVER is 5-3 in Panthers’ games this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Packers’ games this season

The Panthers are 5-3 ATS this season

Panthers Player Injuries

RT Taylor Moton (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Cade Mays (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Princely Umanmielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Chandler Zavala (knee) is designated to be activated from the IR and practiced in full Wednesday

(knee) is designated to be activated from the IR and practiced in full Wednesday QB Andy Dalton (thumb) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(thumb) is questionable for Sunday’s game G Brady Christensen (Achilles) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(Achilles) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game S Nick Scott (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Packers Player Injuries

PK Brandon McManus (right quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(right quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT DeVonte Wyatt (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LG Aaron Banks (shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shin) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Zach Tom (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(back) is questionable for Sunday’s game RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Christian Watson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Dantayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nick Niemann (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Packers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 44.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)