Panthers vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Carolina Panthers (6-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) meet Monday night in Santa Clara to close out Week 12 in the NFL.

Led by Bryce Young, the Panthers have exceeded expectations to this point in the season/ Following Sunday night’s Bics’ loss, Carolina is now tied for first in the NFC South. They also are a single game behind San Francisco for the final Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The stakes are equally high for the Niners who are looking to maintain their hold on that final playoff spot and stay within a couple games of the Rams in the NFC West. Brock Purdy (toe) returned under center last weekend for the 49ers and was an efficient 19-26 for 200 yards with three touchdowns in a 41-22 win at Arizona. It was the most points San Francisco put on the board all season.

When the schedule was released, few circled this matchup as crucial, but it is critical for each side as we enter the stretch run of the 2025 season.

Fun Fact: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will face his former team for the first time Monday night.

McCaffrey was drafted No. 8 overall by CAR in 2017 and spent his first 5+ seasons with the team until he was traded to SF in 2022.

Fun Fact II: Carolina has a winning record through 11 games for the first time since 2018.

Lets take dive into this week’s matchup and a handful of the numbers and see if we can fins an advantage to play.

Game Details and How to watch the Panthers vs. 49ers live Monday

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Levi’s Stadium

City: Santa Clara, CA

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for the Panthers at the 49ers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+310), San Francisco 49ers (-395)

Spread: 49ers -7.5

Total: 49.5 points

This game opened at 49ers -6.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at San Francisco

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 11/16 at Atlanta - 31-45, 448yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 5 times, 1 carry for -1yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 197-314, 1962yds, 14TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 19 times, 23 carries for 83yds rushing



Last Game: 11/16 at Arizona - 19-26, 200yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for -7yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 67-99, 786yds, 7TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 3 times, 8 carries for 23yds rushing

Panthers at 49ers team stats, betting trends

Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL with 1,439 scrimmage yds this season and is currently on pace to have 1,000+ rush yds & 1,000+ rec yds for the 2nd time in his career (2019 with CAR)

Should he eclipse 1,000+ rush yds & 1,000+ rec yds, McCaffrey would be the first player in NFL history to have multiple seasons with 1,000+ rush yds & 1,000+ rec yds (1999 Marshall Faulk & 1985 Roger Craig are the only other players to achieve this feat even once)

Bryce Young threw for a franchise-record 448 pass yds in the team’s OT win at Atlanta last Sunday

threw for a franchise-record 448 pass yds in the team’s OT win at Atlanta last Sunday The Panthers have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The 49ers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with worse records

San Francisco is 6-5 ATS overall this season

The OVER is 4-1 in the 49ers’ last 5 games against NFC teams

Carolina is 7-4 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the 49ers’ 11 games this season (7-3-1)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Panthers’ 11 games this season (6-5)



Panthers Player Injuries

C Cade Mays (ankle) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

(shoulder) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game LB Christian Rozeboom (hip) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game



49ers Player Injuries

LB Tatum Bethune (ankle) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

(ankle) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game PK Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game

(hamstring) has been ruled OUT for Monday’s game LB Luke Gifford (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(neck) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DE Robert Beal Jr. (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the 49ers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Carolina Panthers at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 49.5.

