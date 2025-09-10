Rams at Titans 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Its a battle of old vs. new Sunday in Nashville when Matthew Stafford and the Rams (1-0) take the field against Cam Ward and the Titans (0-1) meet Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion Stafford has thrown for 60,054 yards in his career while the rookie Ward has thrown for just 112. When looking at this matchup taking those numbers into account, Rams’ faithful are right to demand we apply the term experienced to when speaking of Stafford as opposed to old.

The veteran and the Rams outlasted Houston in Week 1, 14-9. The Rams rallied from a 9-7 halftime deficit. The difference in this defensive slugfest? The Rams were 2-3 in the Red Zone and the Texans were 0-1.

For their part, the Titans lost to the Broncos 20-12. Tennessee led 12-10 midway through the third quarter but could not hold off the Broncos down the stretch. The Titans held Denver to just 317 total yards, but they could only muster 133 yards of offense themselves.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Rams and the Titans.

Game Details and How to watch the LA Rams at the Tennessee Titans live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for the Rams at the Titans

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Rams (-230), Titans (+190)

Spread: Rams -5.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened Rams -5.0 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Quarterback Matchup for LA Rams at Tennessee Titans

Rams’ Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: September 7 vs. Houston

21-29 (72.4%), 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times for 21 yards, 4 carries for -2 yards

Last Game: September 7 vs. Houston 21-29 (72.4%), 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, Sacked 3 times for 21 yards, 4 carries for -2 yards Titans’ Starting QB: Cam Ward

Last Game: Septmber 7 at Denver

12-28 (42.9%), 112 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, sacked 6 times for 50 yards



Rams vs. Titans team stats, betting trends

Tony Pollard totaled 60 yards rushing on 18 carries and 29 yards receiving on 1 catch

totaled 60 yards rushing on 18 carries and 29 yards receiving on 1 catch Kyren Williams also carried the ball 18 times but gained 66 yards

also carried the ball 18 times but gained 66 yards The Titans have failed to cover in 10 of their last 12 home games

The Total went over in 10 of the Titans’ 17 games last season but did not cash last weekend

Rams Player Injuries

LG Steve Avila (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Kevin Dotson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Titans Player Injuries

RT JC Latham (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kevin Winston Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Game Total UNDER 41.5 (-108)

The pressure statistics allowed by the Titans in Week 1 were astonishing, Cam Ward faced pressure on 50% of his dropbacks and the test gets no easier in his second start against a young and rising pass rush group from SoCal. Questions swirling about the health of the Rams OL makes this likely another conservative game plan from McVay as the Rams look for a clean win on the strength of their smothering defense.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tennessee Titans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Titans at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 42.0.

