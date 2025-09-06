Ravens vs. Bills 2025 NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

The Baltimore Ravens (0-0) and the Buffalo Bills (0-0) renew their rivalry Sunday night in Orchard Park on NBC in a Week 1 matchup.

When last we saw these teams the Ravens were walking off the field in upstate New York on the short end of a 27-25 score in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Led by Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen respectively, the Ravens and the Bills each have their sights set on more than a Divisional Round win in the playoffs. Each has their sights set on a trip to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA and Sunday night is the first step in that journey.

Lets take a deeper dive into Sunday Night Football and the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Ravens vs. the Bills live Sunday

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadium

City: Orchard Park, NY

Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Buffalo Bills

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-125), Buffalo Bills (+105)

Spread: Ravens -1.5

Total: 50.5 points

This game opened at Bills -1 with the Total set at 52.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets Vaughn Dalzell explains why he's riding with the Chicago Bears to cover in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings while Trysta Krick breaks down the value with the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore vs. Buffalo

Ravens Expected Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Season: 17GP, 316-474 (66.7%), 4,172 yards, 41 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 23 times

Last Season: 17GP, 316-474 (66.7%), 4,172 yards, 41 TDs, 4 INTs, Sacked 23 times Bills Expected Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Season: 17GP, 307-483 (63.6%), 3,731 yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 14 times

Ravens vs. Bills team stats, betting trends

The Bills have won 10 straight home games

The Ravens were 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games last season

The Over is 13-5-2 in the Ravens’ last 10 road games and the Bills’ last 10 at home combined

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,921 yards (325 carries) last season and scored 16 TDs



Ravens Player Injuries

FB Patrick Ricard (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game

(calf) has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game TE Isaiah Likely (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game

(foot) has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game Backup RG Emery Jones Jr. (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday night’s game

Bills Player Injuries

LCB Tre-Davious White (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game PK Tyler Bass (hip/groin) was places on the IR Friday

(hip/groin) was places on the IR Friday DT Larry Ogunjobi (performance enhancing substances) has been suspended for the first six games of the season

Texans, Rams under is a strong bet in Week 1 With a competitive game on tap between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick zero in on the under total points as the side to bet on in this matchup.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Baltimore Ravens ML

The Ravens begin their 2025 campaign as the No. 1 power-rated team by my numbers; even more impressive, there is a meaningful gap between them and the No. 2 team right now in Philly. The Bills obviously have a Top 3 QB which gives their offense a high floor, but the defense has taken a step backwards which clear issues present in the secondary at key positions. It is reasonable to expect the full-strength Ravens (albeit without Likely) to take advantage of the Bills Defensive weaknesses and put pressure on the home team in Primetime Week 1. Fair for me is Baltimore as a small favorite of approximately -120.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Bills:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Buffalo Bills at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 50.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)