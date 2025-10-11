Seahawks at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

one quarter of the way through the regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) have to be considered one of the surprises in the NFL in 2025. Tied atop the AFC South with another of the league’s feel-good stories, the Indianapolis Colts, Liam Coen has the Jags beginning to believe in themselves as they prepare to line up against the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks are flying cross country for the early afternoon kickoff after losing at home to the Bucs last weekend, 38-35. Prior to last weekend, Seattle’s defense had only allowed even 20 points just one time. Baker Mayfield picked them apart with help from rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka. Sam Darnold passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

This past Monday, the Jaguars earned their biggest win of the season knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-28. Trevor Lawrence led the Jags to victory throwing for 220 yards including one touchdown and rushing for two others including the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining.

Questions to ponder as you review the underlying numbers in this game:

1) Does Trevor Lawrence continue to show growth under the tutelage of Liam Coen even when facing a top defense like Seattle?

2) Does the Seahawks’ defense rebound this week?

3) Can Sam Darnold keep from turning the ball over against a team that has thrived on causing turnovers?

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s game between the Seahawks and the Jaguars.

Game Details and How to watch the Seahawks vs. Jaguars live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for the Seahawks at the Jaguars

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-110), Jacksonville Jaguars (-110)

Spread: Jaguars -1.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Jaguars -1.0 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Seattle at Jacksonville

Seahawks Expected Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 10/5 vs. Tampa Bay - 28-34, 341yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Season: 5GP, 98-134, 1246yds, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 3 carries for 38yds

10/5 vs. Tampa Bay - 28-34, 341yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT 5GP, 98-134, 1246yds, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 3 carries for 38yds Jaguars Expected Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 10/6 at Kansas City - 18-25, 221yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, Sacked 3 times, 10 carries for 54yds

Season: 5GP, 102-169, 1066yds, 6 TDs, 5 INTs, Sacked 6 times, 25 carries for 86yds

Seahawks at Jaguars team stats, betting trends

The Seahawks have won 9 of their last 10 road games

The Seahawks are 3-2 ATS this season

The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS this season

Game Totals for Seattle are 3-2 to the OVER this season

Game Totals for Jacksonville are 3-2 to the OVER this season

Seahawks Player Injuries

G Josh Jones (ankle) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been declared out of Sunday’s game LB Derick Hall (oblique) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

(oblique) has been declared out of Sunday’s game CB Riq Woolen (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is doubtful for Sunday’s game S Julian Love (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game CB Devon Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game DT Rylie Mills (undisclosed) is out for Sunday’s game

Jaguars Player Injuries

C Robert Hainsey (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Brenton Strange (quad) has been placed on IR and is out for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper): Seattle Seahawks ML+104

Sam Darnold has the fewest turnover worthy plays so far this season which will be key in preventing the Jags from creating the game changing turnovers that have fueled their defensive success. Seattles defense on the other hand can completely shutdown the rushing attack and force Trevor Lawrence into his second or third reads which he has struggled with to this point in 2025.

***

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Seahawks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 46.0.

