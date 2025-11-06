Steelers at Chargers - FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday Night Football on NBC/Peacock heads to the West Coast in Week 10 as Aaron Rodgers and the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3).

Both teams got much needed wins last week. Both won by the score of 27-20 with the Steelers snapping their two-game losing streak with an upset of the then-one-loss Colts, and the Chargers erasing an early deficit to beat the one-win Titans.

The Chargers have had an up-and-down season this year. After starting 3-0 for the first time since 2002, they then lost three of their next four games to fall to 4-3. However, they have now won two straight games, beating the Vikings the game prior to their win over the Titans. They take the field Sunday night one game behind the Broncos in the AFC West.

The Steelers opened the season 4-1 before losing against Cincinnati and Green Bay to close out October to fall to 4-3. They snapped that losing streak with a win over the Colts on Sunday and hold a two-game lead over the Ravens (3-5) atop the AFC North.

Fun Fact: Aaron Rodgers sits in 5th place for most passing yards in NFL history with 64,644 yards. Brett Favre sits in 4th place with 71,838 passing yards.

Fun Fact II: SoFi Stadium will be the 41st stadium Aaron Rodgers will play in (including

playoffs). He has played in 28 of the current 30 NFL stadiums - all but SoFi Stadium and the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

And One More: Rodgers has thrown a TD pass in 39 of the 40 stadiums he has played in throughout his NFL career. He did not throw a TD pass in his only career game at Denver’s Mile High Stadium - a 2015 loss against Peyton Manning and the Broncos on SNF.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Steelers and the Chargers.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Steelers at the Chargers live Sunday

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for the Steelers at the Chargers

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (+130), Los Angeles Chargers (-155)

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Chargers -3 with the Game Total set at 45.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Derwin James are among players to watch in the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Matchup for Pittsburgh at Los Angeles

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 11/2 vs. Indianapolis - 25-35, 203yds, 1TD, 0INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 0yds

Season: 8GP, 167-243, 1692yds, 17TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 15 times, 13 carries for 18yds rushing



11/2 vs. Indianapolis - 25-35, 203yds, 1TD, 0INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 0yds 8GP, 167-243, 1692yds, 17TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 15 times, 13 carries for 18yds rushing Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 11/2 at Tennessee - 19-29, 250yds, 2TDs,1INT, Sacked 6 times, 9 carries for 57yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 220-325, 2390yds, 18TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 28 times, 46 carries for 305yds rushing

Steelers at Chargers team stats, betting trends

QB Justin Herbert has had three total TDs in each of his last three games (8 pass TD, 1 rush TD in last three games)

The Steelers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AFC West teams

The Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Chargers are 3-5-1 ATS for the season overall

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 5 of the Steelers’ 8 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 5 of the Chargers’ 9 games

Steelers Player Injuries

S Jabrill Peppers (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Darnell Washington (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Cole Holcomb (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Scotty Miller (finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(finger) is questionable for Sunday’s game LG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday’s game



Chargers Player Injuries

CB Tarheeb Still (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Joe Alt (ankle) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(ankle) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game S Tony Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Bobby Hart (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Da’Shawn Hand (groin) has been activated from the IR and is eligible for Sunday’s game

(groin) has been activated from the IR and is eligible for Sunday’s game Mekhi Becton (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Steelers and the Chargers

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 45.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)