Super Bowl 59: Odds, Most Popular Bets, Betting Trends, and Expert Predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles SB LIX

Super Bowl 59 is hours away. All of the noise and distractions are about to subside and give way to kickoff of the most popular annual sporting event.

Here is a cheat sheet to assist you in your final prep for the big game.

· Date: Saturday, February 9, 2024

· Time: 6:30 PM EST

· Site: Caesars Superdome

· City: New Orleans

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 59?

Super Bowl LIX Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Kansas City Chiefs (-120) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (+100)

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total: 48.5

How did the Chiefs and the Eagles get to Super Bowl 59?

This Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII in 2023 when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.

After finishing the 2024 regular season with a league-best 15-2 record, Kansas City knocked off the Houston Texans (23-14) in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and followed it up with a win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (32-29) in the AFC Championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl following a 14-3 regular season and playoff wins in the Wild Card Round over the Green Bay Packers (22-10), in the Divisional Round over the Los Angeles Rams (28-22), and in the NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders (55-23).

How many times have Kansas City and Philadelphia been in the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the fifth time in the last six years and the sixth time in their franchise’s history that the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. With wins the last two years, the Chiefs’ record is 4-2 in the Super Bowl. KC is one of only eight teams to win back-to-back Super Bowls. A win Sunday by Patrick Mahomes and Co. and the Chiefs will become the first team in the history of the NFL to three-peat.

Other teams who have won back-to-back Super Bowls:

Green Bay Packers 1966-67

Miami Dolphins 1972-73

Pittsburgh Steelers 1974-75

Pittsburgh Steelers 1978-79

San Francisco 49ers 1988-89

Dallas Cowboys 1992-93

Denver Broncos 1997-98

New England Patriots 2003-2004

Philadelphia Eagles

This is Philadelphia’s fourth trip to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 1-3 in their history winning 41-33 in 2018 against Tom Brady and the Patriots. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was the MVP of the game throwing for 373 yards and 3 TDs as well as catching a pass for a touchdown. In addition to losing to Kansas City (38-35) in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles also lost to the Oakland Raiders (27-10) in Super Bowl XXXIX and to the New England Patriots (24-21) in Super Bowl LII.

Fun Fact: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is the all-time winningest head coach in the history of the Chiefs…and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Team stats and Betting trends

Kansas City is 9-10 ATS on the season and 11-8 to the Under.

Philadelphia is 13-7 ATS (4th) and 11-9 to the Under.

The Eagles are 3-0 ATS as an underdog (1st) and 2-1 to the Under.

Kansas City has won and covered the last two Super Bowls.

Since 2020, Super Bowl underdogs are 4-0 ATS and 3-1 on the ML.

Nine of the past 10 Super Bowl winners have covered the spread.

Prior to the Eagles’ win in the NFC Championship, only two teams scored 45+ points in a conference championship. Both those teams lost in the Super Bowl (1990 Bills, 2015 Panthers).

Over the last 15 Super Bowls, the team without rest or a first-round bye in the postseason is 13-2-1 ATS. This stat favors the Eagles.

Travis Kelce has 117 and 19 yards in two playoff games this season.

Xavier Worthy posted 45 and 85 yards in two playoff games.

Kareem Hunt has 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the last two games.

Isiah Pacheco has 33 total yards on 12 total touches in the past two games.

AJ Brown recorded 10, 15, and 96 yards in three playoff games this year.

Devonta Smith posted 55, 21, and 45 yards over the previous three games.

What are the Most Popular Bets for Super Bowl 59? Are they good bets?

The Following are a handful of the most popular bets at DraftKings, but should you join the masses or fade them?

Patrick Mahomes 25+ rushing yards (-171)

It is not surprising this is one of the most bet player props and parlay pieces. Kansas City’s offense isn’t as impressive as the past two seasons, so Mahomes has had to improvise. Mahomes carried the ball 18 times for 57 yards in two playoff games (43, 14) and while he is 1-1 on this prop, it’s the attempts (11, 7) that matter.

Mahomes was 11-5 to the Under 24.5 yards this season, but you should throw most regular season trends or hit rates out the window when it comes to the Super Bowl. For example, Mahomes has at least 29 rushing yards in four Super Bowls even though he has had nine or fewer rushing attempts in each of the four Super Bowls. This prop as a same game parlay piece.

Harrison Butker 2+ Made FGs (-140)

This is a sharp play and fun angle, but let’s play devil’s advocate. Butker has made at least two field goals in two of four Super Bowls with a 10-of-11 mark and it’s no secret that this Chiefs offense isn’t as dynamic or high-scoring as the past two Chiefs’ seasons. The only problem with this prop is, it may take touchdowns to beat the Eagles, especially if Saquon Barkley finds success. For plus-money, the Under appears to be worth more, but to each their own!

Xavier Worthy Most Rushing and Receiving Yards (+750)

Xavier Worthy to have the most rushing and receiving yards is a true gamble. I mean, has anyone heard of Saquon Barkley? If you were to pick another player, sure, Worthy is more than likely your best bet. Not sure how this one gets home even at a tempting +750.

First TD Saquon Barkley (+450)

Saquon Barkley has scored the first touchdown in six games all season, including the playoffs. He’s not only a reliable back in the red zone; he has a home-run-hitting ability. His first touchdown frequency is higher than anyone else on the field. This bet is a yes!

Patrick Mahomes 225+ passing yards (-236)

Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowls have been a mixed bag. He’s only gone Under the 225-yard mark in the Super Bowl once, and that happened to be against the Eagles. It’s a pass at this number because the Eagles boast a phenomenal pass defense. They give up the second-fewest passing yards per game at 189.1 yards per game.

Dallas Goedert 40+ receiving yards (-237)

This makes sense at 40+ yards and even to 50+ yards. He’s gone Over this number in all three playoff games. The Kansas City Chiefs do a great job of taking away the primary and outside options of the passing attack. However, since they do that, the middle of the field is usually open to exploit them with your tight end. The Kansas City Chiefs give up the most receiving yards (70) per game to tight ends.

What are Some of the Biggest Bets at DraftKings for Super Bowl 59?

On February 14, 2024, a bettor put down $22,000 on Kansas City at +650 odds to win the Super Bowl. A Chiefs’ win will earn that bettor a payout of $143,000.

on Kansas City at +650 odds to win the Super Bowl. A Chiefs’ win will earn that bettor a payout of On May 5, 2024, a bettor placed a $5,000 wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +1700 odds. Should the Eagles win, said bettor will earn a payout of $85,000 .

wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +1700 odds. Should the Eagles win, said bettor will earn a payout of . On January 8, 2025, a bettor placed a $100 wager on the Eagles’ Jalen Carter to claim MVP honors at +40000 odds. Should Carter have a monster game and earn the MVP, said bettor will earn a payout of $40,000.

wager on the Eagles’ Jalen Carter to claim MVP honors at +40000 odds. Should Carter have a monster game and earn the MVP, said bettor will earn a payout of On January 21, 2025, a bettor placed a $110,000 wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +180 odds. Should the Eagles win, said bettor will earn a payout of $198,000 .

wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +180 odds. Should the Eagles win, said bettor will earn a payout of . On January 26, 2025, a bettor placed a wager of $644.56 on Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown to earn MVP honors at odds of +3500. If Brown is named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, said bettor will earn a payout of $22,559.60

on Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown to earn MVP honors at odds of +3500. If Brown is named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, said bettor will earn a payout of On January 27, 2025, a bettor placed a $500 wager on Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott to earn MVP honors at +40000 odds. Should Elliott be named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, said bettor will earn a payout of $200,000.

Matthew Berry and the Team at NBC Sports Best Bets for Super Bowl LIX

Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 29.5 Rush Yards

Mahomes has gone over this number in 4 of his last 7 playoff games and he’s rushed for at least 33 yards in each of his last three Super Bowl appearances. When the game is on the line, he’s more than willing to use his legs to make a big play. The Chiefs’ offensive line has been shaky at times, and we know Philly can bring pressure, so I expect at least a few plays where Mahomes is under duress and has to tuck it and run.

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 0.5 Interceptions

Another thing Patrick Mahomes does really well in the playoffs is take care of the football. Over his last nine playoff games, Mahomes has thrown only one interception. ONE. And the last interception he threw this season came all the way back in Week 11. He’s doing a great job protecting the football right now and I think that continues against the Eagles.

Dallas Goedert OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards

The logic on this one is simple – Goedert is the Eagles’ leading receiver this postseason and the Chiefs really struggle against tight ends. During the regular season, no team in the NFL allowed more receiving yards to opposing tight ends than the Kansas City Chiefs and they gave up 63 yards to Dalton Schultz in the Divisional Round. Goedert went over this number against the Commanders and Rams each of the past two weeks and I like him to have another big game in the Super Bowl.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Saquon Barkley OVER 22.5 rushing attempts

Barkley ran the ball 25 and 26 times against Green Bay and Los Angeles before only rushing for 18 carries versus Washington. The success Philly have been able to have has mostly correlated to Barkley’s success in moving the chains. Keeping the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands will be pivotal, so I expect Barkley to have Over 22.5 rushing attempts as a result.

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 0.5 interceptions

Mahomes has not thrown an interception for eight straight games while accounting for 16 total touchdowns in those eight games. The Eagles are a +10 in turnover differential this postseason, but that came against Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, and rookie Jayden Daniels. Mahomes ranks superior to those three and that was evident in his three-touchdown and zero-interception performance against the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago. I like Mahomes Under 0.5 interceptions.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown

Hurts has been a money-maker in the anytime touchdown market (-110) and that’s the way I would approach betting on him. Hurts has four rushing touchdowns in his last two games and had three in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City in 2022. Hurts has scored a rushing touchdown in five of his eight playoff games. He is also 6-2 to the Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (-160 to the Under) in his postseason career if that tells you anything. I like Hurts to get in the end zone via his legs.

Dallas Goedert OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards

Goedert’s receiving yards number is set at 50.5, and he averages 52.6 yards per game. The Chiefs give up the most receiving yards per game to the tight end position in the NFL at 70. Him going over 4.5 receptions and 50.5 receiving yards in this game would not surprise me at all.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 pass attempts

Hurts’ number is suppressed by the Eagles constantly playing with the lead this season - in a game where they are underdogs, playing in a dome against Patrick Mahomes, I expect Hurts to have to do more with his arm than he has in the vast majority of Eagles’ games this season.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline (+100)

All my numbers point to the Eagles being able to run the ball all day against this Chiefs’ defense. Not only has Saquon been strong to start games, but he finishes games even better. Philadelphia’s offensive line combined with the power of Barkley will wear down the Chiefs’ defense as it has teams all season long.

Denny Carter (@CDCarter13)

Dallas Goedert OVER 4.5 receptions

Goedert has been a go-to target for Jalen Hurts this season against man coverage and Kansas City plays man coverage at the league’s ninth-highest rate. Goedert this season has been targeted on a whopping 30 percent of his routes against man coverage looks, the second-highest mark among tight ends. TJ Hockenson was the only tight end in the regular season who averaged more yards per route against man looks.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 24 completions

“The Chiefs’ rushing attack has been DOA in the playoffs, doing little more than “keeping the defense honest.” Honesty will not be the best policy vs. the Eagles’ mighty unit. The Chiefs are going to have to take their dink-and-dunk attack to an entirely new level, and Mahomes’ “extension of the running game” pass attempts should soar past 24.”

Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere)

JuJu Smith-Schuster UNDER 1.5 Receptions

JuJu has only topped this mark three times since Week 11 and has only been targeted more than twice on just two occasions over the past three months. The return of Hollywood Brown gives the Chiefs a better underneath option than JuJu, who could be stuck on the sidelines for much of this game.

Lawrence Jackson (@LordDontLose)

A.J. Brown 25+ receiving yards in each half

This one will be hard to trust for most people if they’re going off the Eagles’ first two playoff games (where he failed to reach 15 receiving yards in each one). When it comes down to it though, Brown is going to have to be factor if the Eagles want to be Super Bowl champs and he showed that by catching 6-of-8 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship. Brown can’t be stopped if he doesn’t want to be, and I expect the Chiefs to make slowing down Saquon Barkley a priority.

Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers)

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl MVP If you believe the Eagles can pull off the upset (+105 on Moneyline), this is the route I love to go. It gives you way more value, and let’s be real, Philadelphia isn’t hoisting the Lombardi unless the Saquon magic continues. While Super Bowl MVP can be a quarterback-heavy award, nobody watches the Eagles and comes away thinking their excellence is from Jalen Hurts. Saquon has been the story of the season - now watch him finish it with an exclamation point.

No question that is plenty of information, insight, and opinions to help you bet Super Bowl 59. Enjoy the game, the parties, the commercials, and here’s hoping you cash a few tickets along the way.

