Vikings vs. Bears 2025 NFL Week 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

NFC North rivals Minnesota (0-0) and Chicago (0-0) square off Monday Night in Chicago to close out Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears head into the 2025 campaign hoping their new head coach Ben Johnson can mature and ultimately max out Caleb WIlliams the way he was able to resurrect the career of Jared Goff in his previous stint as OC of the Detroit Lions. With a revamped offensive line and a handful of weapons at the skill positions, the opportunity is there for improvement in the Windy City.

The Vikings have Pro Bowl and in some places All Pro-level talent scattered across both sides of the ball, but like the Bears, they are opening the season with a young, unproven quarterback. J.J. McCarthy (knee) sat out all of last season. The second-year pro brings a strong resume with him from the University of Michigan having won a national championship with the Wolverines a couple of years ago. Minnesota fans at this point hope he can bring that same winning tradition with him to the Vikings.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Vikings and the Bears.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Vikings vs. Bears live Monday

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 8:15PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Game odds for the Vikings at the Bears

The latest odds as of Monday: courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Vikings (-112), Bears (+102)

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened with the Bears favored by 1.0 and the Game Total set at 44.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota vs. Chicago

Vikings Expected Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Season: Drafted 10th overall in 2024 but did not take a snap during his rookie season due to an ACL Tear during training camp.

Bears Expected Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Season: 17GP, 351-562 (62.5%), 3541 yards, 20TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 68 times (rookie record)

Vikings at Bears: team stats and betting trends

The Vikings are on a 5-game winning streak against the Bears in Chicago

The Vikings were 11-6-1 ATS last season

The Vikings’ last 3 season openers have gone UNDER the Total

Caleb Williams was sacked an NFL rookie-record 68 times last season

Vikings Player Injuries

LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is questionable for tonight’s game FS Harrison Smith (undisclosed) has been declared out of tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared out of tonight’s game Starting FB C.J. Ham was placed on I.R. last Tuesday and is out of tonight’s game

was placed on I.R. last Tuesday and is out of tonight’s game WR Jordan Addison (suspended) will not play in tonight’s game

Bears Player Injuries

LB T.J. Edwards (undisclosed) is doubtful for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is doubtful for tonight’s game CB Jaylon Johnson (groin) is questionable for tonight’s game

(groin) is questionable for tonight’s game NB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game

Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1 Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher handicap the Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears matchup to close out Week 1, with the over and Jordan Mason's rushing prop getting attention.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaugn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Bears +1.5 vs. Vikings:

“With the Chicago Bears being a divisional home underdog in Week 1, which has covered over 60% in the past five seasons, mixed with JJ McCarthy making his first start on the road as a rookie quarterback, plus year two with Caleb Williams and an improved coaching staff — I just love this combo for the Bears. P.S. Rookie QBs on the road in Week 1 are 8-21 on the ML since 1970. Sam Darnold was the last winner in 2018. Give me Da Bears!”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, Stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Vikings and the Bears:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 44.0.

