 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBTampa Bay RaysChris Muller

Chris
Muller

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers
01:33
2023 MLB Home Run Derby Pick: Mookie Betts
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s backing Mookie Betts in the midst of career-year to win the Home Run Derby.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Chris Muller.jpg
    Chris Muller
    TB Relief Pitcher
    Rays re-sign Chris Muller to minor league contract
  • Chris Muller.jpg
    Chris Muller
    TB Relief Pitcher
    Rays release reliever Chris Muller on Monday
  • Chris Muller.jpg
    Chris Muller
    TB Relief Pitcher
    Chris Muller designated for assignment Sunday
  • Chris Muller.jpg
    Chris Muller
    TB Relief Pitcher
    Rays option Chris Muller to Triple-A Durham
  • Chris Muller.jpg
    Chris Muller
    TB Relief Pitcher
    Rays call up Chris Muller from Triple-A Durham
Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in Home Run Derby at All-Star Game
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott