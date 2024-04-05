What Final Four games are on today? Women’s March Madness TV Schedule for UConn vs Iowa, NC State vs South Carolina

Just two games remain before the 2024 NCAA Women’s Championship game on Sunday, and they’re big ones: this year’s Final Four will see N.C. State take on Dawn Staley’s powerhouse South Carolina squad, before Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

The Elite Eight matchups delivered the drama, with Clark and the Hawkeyes triumphing 94-87 over Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and LSU in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s championship game. Freshman JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans kept things close against UConn, but Geno Auriemma’s Huskies ultimately advanced with an 80-73 win in which Bueckers tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks made relatively easy work of Oregon State in the Elite Eight, while Aziaha James and NC State took down top-seeded Texas to advance.

South Carolina enters the Final Four undefeated on the season, but they also entered last year’s Final Four with a spotless record before losing to Iowa. Staley spoke about the relatively low profile the Gamecocks have been able to maintain this season amidst the buzz for Clark, Reese, Watkins and other stars across the sport.

NCAA Women’s Final Four: Best Bets

“I like it. I really do. Like go ahead, take the spotlight, put it somewhere else,” Staley said. “Let this team continue to thrive in the space that they’re given. Hopefully at the end of the day, next week this time, I’m hoping that we give a lot of people a lot to talk about.”

For Clark, it’s a final chance at one of the only things missing from one of the deepest resumes in college basketball history: an NCAA title. The 22-year-old announced in late February that she was declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“[The national championship is] obviously our goal. That’s where we want to be,” Clark said. “But you’ve got to win one at a time. There’s still two more there to get. That’s what makes the Final Four so fun. Anybody can take it. Anybody can win it.”

For everything to know about the 2024 Women’s Final Four schedule, including start-times and TV networks, see below.

What Women’s Final Four Games are on Today?

Friday, April 5th

No. 3 North Carolina State Wolfpack vs No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks — 7pm ET on ESPN

No. UConn Huskies vs. No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes — 9:30pm ET on ESPN

When is the Women’s NCAA Championship Game?

The women’s NCAA championship game is set for Sunday, April 7th at 3pm ET. It will air on ABC from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

