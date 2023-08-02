11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Shane van Gisbergen to make oval debut in Truck Series at Indianapolis

Top Clips

nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupteam_230802.jpg
How will Johnson fill out U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

11 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

  
Published August 2, 2023 05:31 PM
2021 All-American Brock Bowers

2021 All-American Brock Bowers

Monday morning the Maxwell Football Club released the watchlist for the annual Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

11 former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

  • TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
  • QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)
  • QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
  • WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
  • RB Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
  • QB Phil Jurkovec (Pitt)
  • QB Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)
  • QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)
  • WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
  • QB Caleb Williams (USC)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).