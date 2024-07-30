12 All-Americans Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Monday morning the Maxwell Football Club released the watchlist for the annual Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

12 former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

QB Drew Allar (Penn State)

WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

RB Trevor Etienne (Georgia)

QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)

RB Omarion Hampton (North Carolina)

QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson)

QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

QB Graham Mertz (Florida)

RB Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

QB Preston Stone (SMU)

QB DJ Uiagalelei (Florida State)

