2024 All-American Bowl's Road to the Dome Tour to Kick Off on November 1

  
Published October 18, 2023 11:53 AM
The 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC and Peacock will kick off its Road to the Dome tour, honoring all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations, on Wednesday, November 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

All-American Bowl

The 2024 All-American Bowl on NBC and Peacock will kick off its Road to the Dome tour, honoring all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations, on Wednesday, November 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

The All-Americans, who are all high school seniors, will be virtually presented with their jerseys during an 8-week series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).