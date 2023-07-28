 Skip navigation
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker 'relishing' his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka 'fought all day long' in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

nbc_golf_pgat_alkerpresser_230728.jpg
Alker ‘relishing’ his time at The Senior Open
nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 All-American Demarcus Riddick Commits to Auburn

  
Published July 28, 2023 10:57 AM
Demarcus Riddick.jpeg

2024 All-American Demarcus Riddick from Chilton County High School in Alabama has committed to the Tigers.

247Sports

Auburn University has successfully landed one of the top linebackers in the country. 2024 All-American Demarcus Riddick from Chilton County High School in Alabama has committed to the Tigers. According to 247Sports, Riddick is the No. 3 linebacker in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Past Tigers selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Derrick Brown, Keldric Faulk, and Darius Slayton.

Riddick will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).