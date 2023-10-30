 Skip navigation
2024 All-American Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon

  
Published October 30, 2023 06:45 PM
Elijah Rushing.jfif

2024 All-American Elijah Rushing from Salpointe Catholic High School in Arizona has committed to the Ducks.

247Sports

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have landed a commitment from one of the top pass rushers in the country. 2024 All-American Elijah Rushing from Salpointe Catholic High School in Arizona has committed to the Ducks. According to 247Sports, Rushing is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the country.

Past Ducks players selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Haloti Ngata, Penei Sewell, and Troy Franklin.

Rushing will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).