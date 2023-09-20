 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is disappointed about the lack of discussions about a new contract
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals push back their self-imposed deadline to decide on location for new ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
nbc_golf_paula_230920.jpg
Creamer reflects on past Solheim Cup appearances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 All-American Guerby Lambert Commits to Notre Dame

  
Published September 20, 2023 01:18 PM
Guerby Lambert.jpg

2024 All-American Guerby Lambert from Catholic Memorial High School in Massachusetts has committed to the Irish.

Guerby Lambert

Coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have successfully landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Guerby Lambert from Catholic Memorial High School in Massachusetts has committed to the Irish. According to 247Sports, Lambert is a four-star prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1704289851787333761?s=20

Past Fighting Irish players selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Jimmy Clausen, Kyle Hamilton, and Jaylon Smith.

Lambert will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).