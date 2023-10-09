 Skip navigation
2024 All-American Ny Carr Commits to Miami

  
Published October 9, 2023 04:01 PM
Ny Carr.jpeg

2024 All-American Ny Carr from Colquitt County High School in Georgia has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

247Sports

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes have landed one of the top skill players in the country. 2024 All-American Ny Carr from Colquitt County High School in Georgia has committed to the Hurricanes. According to 247Sports, Carr is a four-star prospect.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1711143222867603880?s=20

Past Hurricanes players selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Greg Olsen, Leonard Taylor, and Samson Okunolola.

Carr will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

