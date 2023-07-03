 Skip navigation
2024 All-American Omillio Agard Commits to Wisconsin

Published July 3, 2023 01:38 AM
Omillio Agard.jpg

2024 All-American Omillio Agard from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Pennsylvania has committed to the Badgers.

247Sports

Coach Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin have successfully landed the top defensive prospects in the nation. 2024 All-American Omillio Agard from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Pennsylvania has committed to the Badgers. According to 247Sports, Agard is a three-star prospect.

Past Badgers selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Jonas Duclona, Nolan Rucci, and Joe Thomas.

Agard will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).