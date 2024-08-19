 Skip navigation
2025 All-American Ben Hanks Jr. Pledges to Florida

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:13 PM
12350270.jpg

2025 All-American Ben Hanks from Booker T. Washington High School in Florida has committed to the Florida Gators.

247Sports

Coach Billy Napier and Florida Gators have successfully landed one of the top defensive players in the country. 2025 All-American Ben Hanks Jr. from Booker T. Washington High School in Florida has committed to the Gators. According to 247Sports, Hanks Jr. is the No.81 overall player in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Past members of the Gators to participate in the All-American Bowl include the likes of Percy Harvin, Chris Leak, and Tim Tebow.

Hanks Jr. will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football player

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).