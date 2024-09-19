 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 All-American Jerome Myles Commits to USC

Published September 19, 2024 01:29 AM
Jerome Myles.jfif

2025 All-American Jerome Myles from Corner Canyon High School in Utah has committed to the Trojans.

247Sports

Lincon Riley and the USC Trojans have successfully landed one of the fastest players in the country. 2025 All-American Jerome Myles from Corner Canyon High School in Utah has committed to the Trojans. According to 247Sports, Myles is a five-star prospect and the top player in the state of Utah.

Past members of the Trojans to participate in the All-American Bowl include the likes of Reggie Bush, Mark Sanchez, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Myles will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).