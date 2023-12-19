 Skip navigation
ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES FIVE FINALISTS FOR OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

  
Published December 19, 2023 12:03 AM
2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_04_Offensive Player of the Year_20231218.jpg

The country’s top five players on the offensive side of the ball tapped for the award

All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1736888899434131894?s=20

The All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Dante Moore, Nicholas Singleton, and D.J. Uiagalelei.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Jason Brown

RB

O’Dea High School

Seattle

WA

Ny Carr

WR

Colquitt County High School

Norman Park

GA

Jeremy Hecklinski

QB

Walton High School

Marietta

GA

TJ Moore

WR

Tampa Catholic High School

Tampa

FL

Jeremiah Smith

WR

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Hollywood

FL

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).