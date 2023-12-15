Coaches Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl is pleased to announce the coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl. Coach Bryant Appling of Buford High School (Buford, GA) and Coach Phillip Hawkins of Bryan Station High School (Lexington, KY) have been selected to coach the East and West squads, respectively.

Coach Appling and Coach Hawkins will lead their teams – consisting of the top 100 high school football players from across the country – on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1 PM ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl is once against expected to draw an attendance upwards of 25,000 and a television audience of more than four million for its broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

In addition, the All-American Bowl is proud to announce this year’s assistant coaches. The following are the complete coaching staffs for the 2024 All-American Bowl (assistants listed alphabetically; head coach listed first):

2024 East Coaches:





NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Bryant Appling

Buford High School

Buford

Georgia

DeChon Burns

Linfield Christian School

Temecula

California

Sean Calhoun

Colquitt County High School

Norman Park

Georgia

Fyrone Davis

Buford High School

Buford

Georgia

Edwin Farmer

Vanguard High School

Ocala

Florida

Robert Irvin

Veterans Memorial High School

San Antonio

Texas

Marvin Morton

Chilton County High School

Clanton

Alabama

Matt Winslette

Buford High School

Buford

Georgia



2024 West Coaches





NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Phillip Hawkins

Bryan Station High School

Lexington

Kentucky

Cameron Anderson

Burley High School

Burley

Idaho

Adam Cruz

St. Louis University High

St. Louis

Missouri

Marvin Dantzler

Louisville Central High School

Louisville

Kentucky

JT Haskins Sr.

Bryan Station High School

Lexington

Kentucky

Jordan Lynch

Mount Carmel High School

Chicago

Illinois

Claude Mathis

DeSoto High School

DeSoto

Texas

Sinque Turner

Kenwood Academy High School

Chicago

Illinois



About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

