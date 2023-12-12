 Skip navigation
NC State v Duke
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Baltimore Orioles lease deal is ‘imminent’
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani to be introduced at Dodger Stadium on Thursday

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Courtney Crutchfield Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

  
Published December 12, 2023 01:36 AM
Courtney Crutchfield.jpg

Wide Receiver Courtney Crutchfield Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

All-American Bowl

Wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield (Pine Bluff, Arkansas/ Pine Bluff High School), will be officially honored tomorrow as a 2024 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American Bowl social platforms.

The Road to the Dome Tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during an 8-week series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Having been selected to play in the twenty-fourth edition of the All-American Bowl, Crutchfield will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

Crutchfield was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).