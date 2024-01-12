Defensive Back Peyton Woodyard Named All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award Winner

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced Peyton Woodyard (Bellflower, CA/ St. John Bosco H.S.) as the winner of the 2023 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year award. Woodyard epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

According to 247Sports Woodyard is a four-star prospect and one of the top defensive backs in the nation.

Past winners of the award include Garrett Wilson, Paris Johnson Jr., and Caleb Williams.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 237 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

