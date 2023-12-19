 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kalen DeBoer
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
oly_bxm63_crocklem_rd3_231209.jpg
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesswitchtopatriciav2_231219.jpg
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
nbc_pft_chase_231218.jpg
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
nbc_pft_garrett_231218.jpg
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Finalists Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year Award

  
Published December 18, 2023 11:56 PM
2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_01_Coach of the Year_20231218.jpg

The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1736878878839255512?s=20

The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Brent Browner

Bishop Gorman High School

Las Vegas

NV

Dameon Jones

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Hollywood

FL

Claude Mathis

DeSoto High School

DeSoto

TX

Loren Montgomery

Bixby High School

Bixby

TX

Nate Moore

Washington High School

Massillon

OH

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).