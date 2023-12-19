Finalists Selected for 2024 All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills and acknowledges his role as a positive influence on young student athletes on and off the field.
The All-American Bowl’s Coach of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Todd Dodge, Jason Negro, and Robert Steeples.
This year’s finalists are:
NAME
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Brent Browner
Bishop Gorman High School
Las Vegas
NV
Dameon Jones
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
Hollywood
FL
Claude Mathis
DeSoto High School
DeSoto
TX
Loren Montgomery
Bixby High School
Bixby
TX
Nate Moore
Washington High School
Massillon
OH
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).