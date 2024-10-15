 Skip navigation
Four-Star Kade Phillips Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:48 AM
Kade Phillips.png

Defensive back Kade Phillips (Missouri City, TX/ Hightower High School) has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

All-American Bowl

Defensive back Kade Phillips (Missouri City, TX/ Hightower High School) has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fifth edition of the All-American Bowl, Phillips will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 11, 2025, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Phillips was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2025 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).