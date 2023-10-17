 Skip navigation
Four-Star Marco Jones Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

  
Published October 17, 2023 04:57 PM
Marco Jones (W).jpg

Linebacker Marco Jones (Danville, CA/ San Ramon High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

All-American Bowl

Linebacker Marco Jones (Danville, CA/ San Ramon Valley High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty fifth edition of the All-American Bowl, Jones will play in the annual East vs. West matchup in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

Jones was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2025 All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).