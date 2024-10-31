 Skip navigation
Top News
Rising Aussie pro says he’s lost vision in left eye, vows ‘to conquer any obstacle’
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_879,w_1172,x_62,y_0/c_scale,h_1065,w_1420/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j9rqudkkgoum2ai47lbt
October’s winners and losers on the recruiting trail
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
TOTO Japan Classic 2024 - Round One
Japan’s Hana Wakimoto fires 63 to lead LPGA’s Toto Classic in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_japanclassicround1_241031.jpg
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
nbc_pft_tuacomments_241031.jpg
Florio: Tua is paid to catch ball on shotgun snaps
nbc_pft_headcoachesqb_241031.jpg
Inside an NFL HC’s decision process to bench a QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Paramus Catholic High School Offensive Lineman Malachi Goodman

Published October 31, 2024 09:40 AM
Malachi Goodman.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey, on November 1st to recognize Malachi Goodman as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, New Jersey, on November 1st to recognize Malachi Goodman as a 2025 Navy All-American. Paramus Catholic High School will honor Goodman before classmates, teammates, family, and friends inside the high school’s auditorium during a school-wide assembly.

Goodman is verbally committed to the Penn State. According to 247Sports, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 86 overall player in the country.

Goodman will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Malachi Goodman to be officially honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where:

Paramus Catholic High School

425 Paramus Rd

Paramus, NJ 07652

When:

November 1, 2024

Event Start Time:

12:00 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).