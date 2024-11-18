Offensive Lineman Lamont Rogers Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart in pipe.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 11, Malcolm Stewart was strongest in the middle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Young.png
Defensive Back Jordan Young Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Cooper Perry.png
Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_gc_immelmanintrv_241118.jpg
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_warren_241118.jpg
Why PSU’s Warren is a ‘promising NFL prospect’
nbc_gt_mcginleyintrv_241118.jpg
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart in pipe.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 11, Malcolm Stewart was strongest in the middle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Young.png
Defensive Back Jordan Young Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Cooper Perry.png
Wide Receiver Cooper Perry Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_gc_immelmanintrv_241118.jpg
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_warren_241118.jpg
Why PSU’s Warren is a ‘promising NFL prospect’
nbc_gt_mcginleyintrv_241118.jpg
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Offensive Lineman Lamont Rogers Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Published November 18, 2024 05:54 PM
Lamont Rogers.png

Offensive lineman Lamont Rogers (Mesquite, Texas/ John Horn High School), the Missouri commit, will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2025 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

Offensive lineman Lamont Rogers (Mesquite, Texas/ John Horn High School), the Missouri commit, will be officially honored Wednesday as a 2025 Navy All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Navy All-American Bowl’s social platforms.

Rogers will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Rogers was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).