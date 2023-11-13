Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 15

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring thirteen All-Americans in the third installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by adidas, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on November 15, will honor the following players:

Four-star defensive back, University of Arkansas commit, Selman Bridges from Lake Belton H.S. (TX)

from Lake Belton H.S. (TX) Five-star linebacker, Clemson University commit, Sammy Brown from Jefferson H.S. (GA)

from Jefferson H.S. (GA) Four-star defensive back, University of Michigan commit, Jo’Ziah Edmond from NorthWood H.S. (IN)

from NorthWood H.S. (IN) Three-star defensive back, Auburn University commit, Kensley Faustin from Naples H.S. (FL)

from Naples H.S. (FL) Four-star defensive back, University of Oregon commit, Aaron Flowers from Forney H.S. (TX)

from Forney H.S. (TX) Four-star offensive lineman, University of Central Florida commit, Waltclaire Flynn from Grayson H.S. (GA)

from Grayson H.S. (GA) Four-star linebacker, University of Oregon commit, Kamar Mothudi from Los Alamitos H.S. (CA)

from Los Alamitos H.S. (CA) Four-star running back, Ohio State University commit, James Peoples from Veterans Memorial H.S. (TX)

from Veterans Memorial H.S. (TX) Four-star defensive lineman, University of Mississippi commit, Jeffery Rush Jr. from Pascagoula H.S. (MS)

from Pascagoula H.S. (MS) Five-star defensive lineman, University of Oregon commit, Elijah Rushing from Salpointe Catholic H.S. (AZ)

from Salpointe Catholic H.S. (AZ) Five-star defensive lineman, Ohio State University commit, Justin Scott from St. Ignatius College Prep (IL)

from St. Ignatius College Prep (IL) Four-star running back, University of Oklahoma commit, Taylor Tatum from Longview H.S. (TX)

from Longview H.S. (TX) Four-star defensive lineman, University of Georgia commit, Jordan Thomas from Don Bosco Preparatory H.S. (NJ)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).