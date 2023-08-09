 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
MLB: AUG 07 Yankees at White Sox
Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection
20th World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka 2023
Kyle Chalmers, Australia swim star, likely to make Olympic farewell in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pk_packers3things_230808.jpg
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game; X-rays negative
MLB: AUG 07 Yankees at White Sox
Yankees’ Boone embarrassed by his theatrical display in argument following ejection
20th World Aquatics Championships Fukuoka 2023
Kyle Chalmers, Australia swim star, likely to make Olympic farewell in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_pk_packers3things_230808.jpg
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Six All-Americans Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

  
Published August 8, 2023 11:27 PM
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/ St. Joseph’s Preparatory School), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored yesterday as a 2021 All-American.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/ St. Joseph’s Preparatory School), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored yesterday as a 2021 All-American.

The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee released the watchlist for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award. The award is presented annually to the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position.

Six former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

  • Brock Bowers (Georgia)
  • Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
  • Troy Franklin (Oregon)
  • Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
  • Jalen McMillan (Washington)
  • Xavier Worthy (Texas)

Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).