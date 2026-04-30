Four-Star Jamarin Simmons Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Wide receiver Jamarin Simmons (Tallahassee, FL/ Amos P. Godby High School), the four-star prospect has officially accepted his invitation to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl. Having been selected to play in the twenty seventh edition of the Navy All-American Bowl, Simmons will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 9, 2027, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

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⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Jamarin Simmons (@JamarinSimmons) has accepted his invite to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl#NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/12dYealwry — Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) April 21, 2026

Simmons was selected by the Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, Andrew Ivins (247Sports), Brandon Huffman (Rivals), and NXGN. Navy All-Americans are eligible for the Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and Navy All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 665 draft picks; 110 Super Bowl champions; 300 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

