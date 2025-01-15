Linebacker McKay Madsen Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced McKay Madsen (Clovis, CA/ Clovis North H.S.) as the winner of the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year award. Madsen epitomizes a high standard of excellence in community service and athletic distinction.

Highest Honor We Got 🏆



McKay Madsen (@McKayMadsen) has been name Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year.#NavyAAB 🇺🇸 @AmericasNavy pic.twitter.com/gsorOgpwwt — Navy All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 11, 2025

According to 247Sports Madsen is a four-star prospect and one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Past winners of the award include Garrett Wilson, Paris Johnson Jr., and Caleb Williams.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).