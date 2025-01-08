Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2025.

The Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Derrick Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., and Kadyn Proctor.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

The year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Amare Adams

DL

South Florence High School

Florence

SC

Iose Epenesa

DL

Edwardsville High School

Edwardsville

IL

Jackson Lloyd

OL

Carmel High School

Carmel

CA

Lamont Rogers

OL

John Horn High School

Mesquite

TX

David Sanders Jr.

OL

Providence Day School

Charlotte

NC



