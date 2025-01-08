 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Navy All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award

Published January 8, 2025 02:37 AM
2025 USNAAB Awards Show Finalists_02_AMLOY.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2025.

Navy All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2025.

The Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Derrick Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., and Kadyn Proctor.

Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.

The year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Amare Adams
DL
South Florence High School
Florence
SC
Iose Epenesa
DL
Edwardsville High School
Edwardsville
IL
Jackson Lloyd
OL
Carmel High School
Carmel
CA
Lamont Rogers
OL
John Horn High School
Mesquite
TX
David Sanders Jr.
OL
Providence Day School
Charlotte
NC

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).