Navy All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The Defensive Player of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Tyler Atkinson
|LB
|Grayson High School
|Loganville
|GA
|Christian Jones
|LB
|Westside High School
|Omaha
|NE
|Marco Jones
|DL
|San Ramon Valley High School
|Danville
|CA
|Chuck McDonald III
|DB
|Mater Dei High School
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Noah Mikhail
|LB
|Bonita High School
|La Verne
|CA
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).