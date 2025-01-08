 Skip navigation
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The Defensive Player of the Year Award

Published January 8, 2025 02:41 AM
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

Navy All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Tyler Atkinson
LB
Grayson High School
Loganville
GA
Christian Jones
LB
Westside High School
Omaha
NE
Marco Jones
DL
San Ramon Valley High School
Danville
CA
Chuck McDonald III
DB
Mater Dei High School
Santa Ana
CA
Noah Mikhail
LB
Bonita High School
La Verne
CA

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).