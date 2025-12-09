 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 10

Published December 9, 2025 11:35 AM
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_10.jpg

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 10th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring seven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-American Bowl

The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 10th at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring seven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.
The 26th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 10, 2026, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on December 10, will honor the following players:

  • Four-star linebacker, Missouri signee, JJ Bush from Theodore H.S. (AL)
  • Four-star linebacker, BYU signee, Adam Bywater from Olympus H.S (UT)
  • Four-star quarterback, Louisville signee, Briggs Cherry from Baylor School (TN)
  • Four-star defensive lineman, Washington signee, JD Hill from Mission Viejo H.S. (CA)
  • Four-star running back, USC signee, Deshonne Redeaux from Oaks Christian School (CA)
  • Four-star offensive lineman, Joshua Sam-Epelle from Douglas County H.S. (GA)
  • Four-star offensive lineman, Oregon signee, Tommy Tofi from Archbishop Riordan H.S. (CA)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).